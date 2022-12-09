FAIRMOUNT — The run-and-shoot offensive style of Madison-Grant was in midseason form in Friday’s Central Indiana Conference opener at home against Elwood.
At least, it was working well for the first 16 minutes.
Jase Howell scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the first half while his senior backcourt mate Peyton Southerland added 16, and the Argylls drilled seven 3-point baskets in the first half en route to a 61-45 win over Elwood.
“When you have a guard like Jase who can break down defenses and find the mismatches and the shooters, it’s something that makes us hard to guard,” M-G coach Josh Hendrixson said. “We want to play fast.”
Madison-Grant improves to 3-1 on the season while Elwood remained winless in four outings.
The Panthers were led by Hunter Sallee with 14 points and nine rebounds and Jayden Reese with 11 points, but the reserves for Elwood outscored the Argylls 19-6 in the fourth quarter.
The biggest lead of the night for the Argylls was 30 points, but the Panthers closed the gap with a strong finish, including scoring the game’s final nine points.
M-G outscored Elwood 38-13 and committed just three turnovers in the first half.
After the Panthers took their only lead of the night on a game-opening basket by Jayden Reese, Howell found Clayton Hull for a layup and the first of his three assists before connecting on back-to-back long-range jumpers as the Argylls went on a 13-0 run and never looked back.
The Argylls closed out the half on a 13-2 run, and it was Southerland who drilled three 3-point baskets in as many tries.
“The first two quarters, I thought we played defense fundamentally and followed what was on the scouting report for the first half,” Hendrixson said. “The second half, we did the polar opposite.”
The Argylls committed four of their nine turnovers in a third quarter where they outscored the Panthers just 17-13 and the defense was sieve-like in the fourth quarter as Elwood continually found open looks and lanes to the basket.
Freshmen Cam Gallegos and Corbin Leavell hit 3-point baskets during the late comeback for Elwood.
“I don’t think it was the 32-minute effort like we had last Friday night,” Hendrixson said. “It was good enough to get a 16-point win.”
The Panthers outrebounded the Argylls 29-26 overall.
Gavin Kelich added 11 points for M-G.
The Panthers return home Saturday to host Providence Cristo Rey as part of a girls and boys doubleheader — Madison-Grant’s girls team plays at Elwood at 6 p.m. The Argylls will play a second straight CIC game next Friday when they travel to Mississinewa.
M-G sprinted out to a 17-0 lead and cruised to a 54-19 win over Elwood in the junior varsity contest. Luke Gilman led the Argylls with 11 points while Braden Etchison and Cam Gallegos paced the Panthers with six points each.