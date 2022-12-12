PENDLETON – The Pendleton Heights girls basketball team was shooting for a second straight win and its third non-conference victory this season, but visiting Class 4A No. 5 Fishers humbled the Arabians instead.
Led by senior Hailey Smith’s 20 points and 19 rebounds, the Tigers (10-2) built a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter and stretched the advantage to 20 points in the fourth en route to a 66-51 win.
The Arabians (6-5) countered the Tigers’ trio of double-digit scorers with two of their own, but Fishers opened with a 10-2 run and never trailed, as twin sisters Hailey and Olivia Smith set the pace.
The twins are both committed to Ball State, with Hailey Smith coming off an Indiana Junior All-Star selection last spring. She lived up to her credentials by dishing out more than five assists and consistently disrupting the passing lanes against the Arabians.
Pitted one-on-one with Arabians’ standout Kaycie Warfel, a sophomore, Smith held the Pendleton Heights guard to four points in the first half before she finished with 18 and four rebounds.
Whitney Warfel, a senior, posted a game-high 21 points with five rebounds and a pair of buzzer-beating shots to end each half.
“I’ve been waiting on somebody to play Kaycie like that. That’s going to take some figure things out on her part,” PH head coach Nick Rogers said. “We’ll try to put her in spots, but people are going to wise up and know that you load that box on her and keep her out of the lane. We’ll keep working.”
The Arabians cut a 17-point deficit down to eight, 31-23, with an 11-2 run that was capped by Whitney Warfel’s 3-pointer to beat the horn in the second quarter.
However, the Tigers responded with a 14-3 run to start the third quarter with Hailey and Olivia Smith accounting for four points during the span.
“Hailey is one of those kids that truly, I think, is underestimated in her skill level because her numbers are not impressive every night,” Fishers head coach Lauren Votaw said. “But the things she’s able to do for our team are important. The other night against Noblesville, she had fewer than 10 points and she had 14 rebounds and six assists. It’s ridiculous. Her rebounding is phenomenal.”
Hailey Smith posted nine points against defending state champion Noblesville. The Tigers won the Friday night matchup 55-47. Against La Lumiere on Dec. 3, Smith had 12 rebounds and nine points.
“The way she can create for her teammates is huge. Defense is the biggest asset she brings to us. She’s able to D-up,” Votaw said. “But yeah, tonight, that was impressive.”
The Warfel sisters combined for 17 points in the fourth quarter to bring the Arabians closer at 65-49 with 15.6 seconds left in the game. Whitney Warfel’s layup at the buzzer finalized the score.
“That’s we play these non-conference games,” Rogers said. “This is a tough stretch for us, and we competed. We didn’t quit, so that’s progress. It was below the predictor, so I don’t know if you could ask for much more.”
The Arabians beat Hoosier Heritage Conference foe Delta, 58-38, on Thursday after losing to 4A No. 3 Hamilton Southeastern 71-49 on the road and at home on Dec. 3 against HHC rival Mount Vernon 50-38.
They had won three straight prior to dropping back-to-back games, including two key conference contests against Greenfield-Central, 60-53, on Nov. 18 and Shelbyville, 55-53, on Nov. 26.
“You can tell that we’re close. There were times when our sets worked tonight. We just couldn’t finish,” Rogers said. “We’ll get there. That’s new for them. That’s something we’re working on. They walk through them a lot and we execute it, but we just couldn’t make the play to finish.”
Olivia Jones, Skylar Baldwin, Tra’Mya Herdon and Ava Kate Phillips each added three points for the Arabians.
Fishers’ Joirdyn Smith had 15 points and Olivia Smith finished with 13 and six rebounds. Kate Thomas chipped in eight points, followed by Alycia Triplett’s six points and Karina Scott’s four.
“This is the fourth game in a row where I feel like we played pretty well. Obviously, we lost to Zionsville and (Fort Wayne) Snider, and I think that made us take a step back and kind of ask, how do we need to get better moving forward? I think because we’re so mature and experienced, we were able to make some adjustments,” Votaw said.
The Tigers have won four consecutive since losing to No. 2 Zionsville, 51-49, on Nov. 22 and to Fort Wayne Snider, 74-63, on Nov. 26. They face No. 3 HSE on the road Saturday.
The Arabians will look to bounce back at home Saturday against Lawrence Central at 7:30 p.m.
“That’s part of the maturation process. I’m happy with where tonight was, and like I said, playing those two, they are tough. They’re going to wreak havoc on the MAC probably many years,” Rogers said.