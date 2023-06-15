20220622-spt-thbsportsawards (copy)

All the winners of the fifth annual THB Sports Awards gather on stage of the Paramount Theatre in Anderson for a group photo at the conclusion of program. Winners included Boys Athlete of the Year Julius Gerencser (Daleville wrestling), Girls Athlete of the Year Macy Beeson (Lapel golf) and Johnny Wilson Award winners Jaleigh Crawford (Elwood) and Tyler Houk (Liberty Christian). Frankton took home both Program and Team of the Year honors.

 File photo | The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — The sixth annual THB Sports Awards return live to the Paramount Theatre in downtown Anderson on Tuesday.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7. Admission is free and the public is welcome — and encouraged — to attend.

Awards will be presented in 17 categories, including the boys and girls Athlete of the Year honors. The nominees for those awards consist of the individual sport athletes of the year revealed throughout the school year. The final nominee — for boys golf — will be revealed in Saturday’s edition.

Here are the other finalists for this year’s event:

Boys Johnny Wilson Award: Ethan Colvin, Daleville; Owen French, Anderson; Nathan Knopp, Madison-Grant; Jack Melvin, Frankton; Mark Nielsen, Pendleton Heights; Jayden Reese, Elwood; Mason Zent, Alexandria

Girls Johnny Wilson Award: Kenzi Cornwell, Elwood; Daya Greene, Madison-Grant; Bella Dean, Frankton; Kayla Muterspaugh, Shenandoah; Kerith Renihan, Lapel; Julia Smith, Anderson Prep; Lilly Thomas, Alexandria; Whitney Warfel, Pendleton Heights

Boys Breakout Player: Devin Craig, Lapel football; Collin Osenbaugh, Shenandoah baseball; Kayden Simpson, Elwood wrestling

Girls Breakout Player: Sophie Goodwin, Lapel cross country; Chloe Wenger, Frankton golf; Laniah Wills, Lapel basketball

Coach of the Year: Rob Davis, Pendleton Heights softball; Melissa Hagerman, Pendleton Heights cross country; Zach Newby, Lapel girls basketball

Boys Comeback Award: Andrew Blake, Pendleton Heights cross country; Collin Osenbaugh, Shenandoah baseball; Jack Todd, Pendleton Heights wrestling

Girls Comeback Award: Kadence Aikin, Daleville cross country; Addie Brobston, Frankton basketball; Alexa Owens, Lapel softball

Heart of Sports: Anne Barnes Bennett, Elwood; Bill Hutton, Pendleton Heights; Shane Leisure, Daleville

Boys Mental Attitude: Tanner Brooks, Madison-Grant; Ricky Howell, Pendleton Heights; Aaron Woodyard, Liberty Christian

Girls Mental Attitude: Alyssa Allen, Shenandoah; Shameel Clervrain, Liberty Christian; Haylee Niccum, Frankton

Moment of the Year: Ignacio Arquillos, Anderson football; Aaron Hartley, Frankton boys tennis; Maddy Poynter, Lapel girls basketball; Bo Shelton, Pendleton Heights softball

Boys Scholar Athlete: Zion Bricker, Daleville; Jase Howell, Madison-Grant; Gage Rastetter, Frankton

Girls Scholar Athlete: Deannaya Haseman, Lapel; Payton Sargent, Anderson; Lilly Thomas, Alexandria

Team of the Year: Daleville volleyball; Lapel girls basketball; Pendleton Heights softball

The finalists will be celebrated in a special THB Sports Awards preview section in Monday’s edition of The Herald Bulletin, and the winners will be celebrated in a special section for Wednesday’s print edition.

The Herald Bulletin congratulates each of this year’s finalists and nominees, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the Paramount Theatre.

