ANDERSON — The sixth annual THB Sports Awards return live to the Paramount Theatre in downtown Anderson on Tuesday.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7. Admission is free and the public is welcome — and encouraged — to attend.
Awards will be presented in 17 categories, including the boys and girls Athlete of the Year honors. The nominees for those awards consist of the individual sport athletes of the year revealed throughout the school year. The final nominee — for boys golf — will be revealed in Saturday’s edition.
Here are the other finalists for this year’s event:
Boys Johnny Wilson Award: Ethan Colvin, Daleville; Owen French, Anderson; Nathan Knopp, Madison-Grant; Jack Melvin, Frankton; Mark Nielsen, Pendleton Heights; Jayden Reese, Elwood; Mason Zent, Alexandria
Girls Johnny Wilson Award: Kenzi Cornwell, Elwood; Daya Greene, Madison-Grant; Bella Dean, Frankton; Kayla Muterspaugh, Shenandoah; Kerith Renihan, Lapel; Julia Smith, Anderson Prep; Lilly Thomas, Alexandria; Whitney Warfel, Pendleton Heights
Boys Breakout Player: Devin Craig, Lapel football; Collin Osenbaugh, Shenandoah baseball; Kayden Simpson, Elwood wrestling
Girls Breakout Player: Sophie Goodwin, Lapel cross country; Chloe Wenger, Frankton golf; Laniah Wills, Lapel basketball
Coach of the Year: Rob Davis, Pendleton Heights softball; Melissa Hagerman, Pendleton Heights cross country; Zach Newby, Lapel girls basketball
Boys Comeback Award: Andrew Blake, Pendleton Heights cross country; Collin Osenbaugh, Shenandoah baseball; Jack Todd, Pendleton Heights wrestling
Girls Comeback Award: Kadence Aikin, Daleville cross country; Addie Brobston, Frankton basketball; Alexa Owens, Lapel softball
Heart of Sports: Anne Barnes Bennett, Elwood; Bill Hutton, Pendleton Heights; Shane Leisure, Daleville
Boys Mental Attitude: Tanner Brooks, Madison-Grant; Ricky Howell, Pendleton Heights; Aaron Woodyard, Liberty Christian
Girls Mental Attitude: Alyssa Allen, Shenandoah; Shameel Clervrain, Liberty Christian; Haylee Niccum, Frankton
Moment of the Year: Ignacio Arquillos, Anderson football; Aaron Hartley, Frankton boys tennis; Maddy Poynter, Lapel girls basketball; Bo Shelton, Pendleton Heights softball
Boys Scholar Athlete: Zion Bricker, Daleville; Jase Howell, Madison-Grant; Gage Rastetter, Frankton
Girls Scholar Athlete: Deannaya Haseman, Lapel; Payton Sargent, Anderson; Lilly Thomas, Alexandria
Team of the Year: Daleville volleyball; Lapel girls basketball; Pendleton Heights softball
The finalists will be celebrated in a special THB Sports Awards preview section in Monday’s edition of The Herald Bulletin, and the winners will be celebrated in a special section for Wednesday’s print edition.
The Herald Bulletin congratulates each of this year’s finalists and nominees, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the Paramount Theatre.