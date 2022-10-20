DALEVILLE — When the Finley twins are asked who is the elder of the two, Emilee shoots a hand quickly in the air and declares she is Lauren’s senior by 12 minutes. She said she is always there for advice as an older sister for Lauren.
The two are not identical twins, so there are plenty of differences. Lauren is the taller of the two, and Emilee’s brown hair is much darker than her sister’s blonde locks.
They still get confused at times, often receiving the other’s papers in classes at school, but in terms of volleyball, the Daleville seniors have one big characteristic in common.
“They remind me of the same view and intensity for volleyball as I did when I played,” coach Valorie Wells said.
Emilee is the setter — with over 2,000 career assists -- and Lauren the libero — with over 500 digs over two seasons -- for the Class 1A 10th-ranked Broncos, who can now boast twin sectional titles the last two years. While they may have snuck up on some opponents in last year’s run to the regional finals, they expected to be here this year and are aiming for further advancement the second time around.
It is a repeat run that is even more special when shared with a twin sister.
“Losing last year in the regional finals was really heartbreaking,” Emilee said. “We were really close last year, so it gives us that extra motivation because we are so close to reaching semistate or even the state finals this year.”
“I think we are all realizing that we’re capable of doing what we want and getting really far,” Lauren said. “We’re both able to lead in our own ways. She’s able to control her front row, and I’m able to talk to my back row.”
The Broncos are blessed with plenty of strong hitters. Breakout sophomore Trishell Johnson and seniors Amarah McPhaul and Abby Reed give Emilee plenty of options for finding attackers.
But the Finleys, with their defense and leadership, are the glue that holds this Daleville machine together.
“If one of them is having an off day, the other one picks her up,” Wells said. “With them being seniors, they wanted to step up into that senior role and balance each other out. They understand that Lauren is going to run the back row and Emilee is going to run the front row, and they are real leaders in that sense, and they do their job well.”
Lauren had previously played front row before Wells arrived for her sophomore season. The new coach — who now has over 50 wins during her tenure — saw Lauren’s intensity as a good fit for the defensive position, one Wells herself played in high school and college.
“She’s smart in the game,” Wells said. “My first year, I said she’s an OK hitter, but when I saw her pass, she has a really good platform. You want a libero that’s hungry for the ball, goes after it all the time and is angry if they don’t get it.”
Lauren said she never felt comfortable as a hitter, but the defensive specialist position has been a perfect fit for her the last two years.
Reed is also a twin and saw her sister Olivia advance to regional as well earlier this year with the Daleville golf team. She said the Finley sisters always seem to know where each other is on the court and provide support for one another.
“They always have each other’s back,” Reed said. “One is backing each other up or the other one is behind them ready for something if it goes wrong. They’re always right there.”
The common belief twins share some kind of extra-sensory perception with one another is one that is held by Emilee and Lauren, who have played together since the fifth grade.
“We both know where we need each other to be,” Emilee said.
Both sisters want to play college volleyball and have taken visits together. But they are not necessarily a package deal. If they receive offers from different schools that fit each well, they would finally part company after playing on the same team their entire lives.
There is the possibility Emilee — majoring in exercise science — and Lauren — studying psychology -- could end up at different schools in the same conference and face each other for the first time.
They have never even played on different club teams before.
“That would be a huge rivalry,” Emilee said.
“But it would be super fun,” Lauren said, seeming to complete Emilee’s sentence.
Daleville (23-8) will face Cambridge City Lincoln (25-6) in the first semifinal at the Clinton Central regional Saturday with Faith Christian (26-6) taking on Southwood (29-3) in the second match.
The winners will meet in a 6 p.m. championship match with a trip to semistate at either Frankfort or Plymouth on the line.