PENDLETON – A year ago, the Pendleton Heights girls soccer team needed 94 minutes to upend rival Greenfield-Central during their regular-season showdown.
On Wednesday night, Arabian frosh Lyza DeShong put Pendleton Heights ahead 1-0 after four minutes. Nine minutes later, DeShong increased the Arabians’ lead 2-0, and with nearly 40 minutes spent off the clock, the team’s season scoring leader recorded her first-career hat trick.
The Arabians ultimately won their fourth straight game, and opened their Hoosier Heritage Conference schedule, just as they planned by shutting out the visiting Cougars, 3-0.
The victory marked Pendleton Heights’ second consecutive shutout after blanking Richmond at home, 9-0, on Thursday, but it proved more vital with their sights set on a potential title run in the HHC.
“That’s crucial. We saw some of the other results through the conference, and we wanted to make sure that we take care of our business, and I thought we did tonight,” Pendleton Heights head coach Mark Davy said.
Greenfield-Central (2-3) entered with an HHC win over Yorktown, 7-1, and a narrow loss to rival Mt. Vernon, 2-1. The loss dropped the Cougars to 1-2 in the HHC race, while the Arabians improved to 4-2 overall on the season.
DeShong, who competes with Indiana Impact SC in the offseason, now has seven goals on the year through six games with five dropping in over the last two contests.
Her first goal came in the fourth minute on a steal and breakaway attack. Her second goal showcased her speed on another one-on-one scenario as she raced past the Cougars’ defense in the 13th minute.
“She has the breakaway speed, that second gear that just gets you past that defender and then that calm, cool and collected play that just puts it away,” Davy remarked on DeShong’s offensive instincts. “For her, it’s just a simple finish.”
The Arabians went on the offensive from the opening whistle, tallying nine shots in the first half and eight shots on goal. They put together a dozen attacks, while the defense and midfield held the short-handed Cougars to three shots and one shot on goal through the first 40 minutes.
Greenfield-Central, which was contending with a handful of injuries, finished with 13 shots compared to PH’s 12 and mustered seven shots on goal, but Arabians’ goalkeeper Priscilla Barajas, a freshman, held strong.
Barajas had six saves for the Arabians with five coming in the second half. G-C goalkeeper Cora Bishop logged nine saves.
“That was another one of our goals today, especially in that second half, to keep the clean sheet and ride it out,” Davy said. “She’s been playing well of late. As a freshman getting comfortable with the game at the high school level, you can see her confidence growing and growing. And the defense is really helping, too.”
The PH defense of freshman Olivia Hart, junior Ava Chamberlin, and seniors Alex Creel and Ellie Manchess locked down on the Cougars routinely, while DeShong applied the pressure.
“That was the thing we talked about today. We had to find that target. Lyza is that target for us. She doesn’t necessarily have to do it all for us, but if we find her, then that will open up a lot of stuff for us,” Davy said.
DeShong’s final goal unfolded off a steal near midfield that she turned into her third breakaway score.
“It was an amazing feeling, super cool (to get the hat trick). I’m just excited to play with my team and be able to help,” DeShong said. “I was excited I could do that my freshman year.”
The Arabians host HHC foe Shelbyville on Tuesday before traveling to North Central on Thursday, Sept. 8.