PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights routinely schedules larger schools outside the Hoosier Heritage Conference in boys basketball, such as Fishers, which handled the Arabians 66-47 Friday night.
PH coach Kevin Bates, in a postgame media session, said his team is basically out of its element against opponents like the Tigers.
“I said this (after the) Muncie Central (game Tuesday), we cannot play these teams at this pace and expect to win,” Bates said. “We are not a team that is going to score 66 points.”
The Arabians (8-12) went in with a season-long losing streak, and it reached four after Fishers (16-5) was finished. They’ve only exceeded 66 four times and equaled it twice.
Fishers simply had too much length and top-level experience, and it was able to find its way to the basket and transition to it, whereas PH could not and had to settle for what was given.
The Tigers shot 73.7 percent in the first half and made nine of 11 in the second quarter, as they led 35-24 at halftime and kept the advantage at double figures the rest of the way.
PH hung tough for the first 10-plus minutes, trailing only 20-17, but the Tigers made their inevitable run late in the first half that put it beyond the Arabians’ reach.
While the Arabians struggled to stay with Fishers in the final 2 ½ quarters, they had a glimmer of hope late in the third, when they had it down to 10 on two occasions.
But Fishers ran off 10 straight points, bridging Quarters 3 and 4, PH turned it over three times at the start of the fourth and the Tigers’ lead was 58-38.
The Tigers — who beat Anderson 94-58 Tuesday — ended at 52 percent (23-of-44). Alex Szilagyi led the guests with 19 points, while Jeffrey Simmons added 14 and 6-foot-8 Isaac Farah 13.
“Fishers is very physical. They manhandled us tonight,” Bates said. “I thought we showed some fight at times. We’ve just got to get better. It’s another half where a team shoots (around) 75 percent on us.”
PH was nowhere as accurate as that, and the Tigers’ defense had a lot to do with that. The Arabians were 16-for-40 (40 percent) and went 5-of-16 from 3-point range.
Jamison Dunham, the Arabians’ leading scorer currently on the roster (16 points per game), had 19, including eight with two 3s in the third quarter. He was 7-for-7 from the free-throw line and went over the 300-point mark for the season.
Post player Tristan Ross scored all 13 of his points in the opening half, with two treys. Ross also had six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
“Our kids are trying, but at times, they’re looking at me like I’m crazy,” Bates said. “When it’s happened 12 games now, something’s got to give. We’ve just got to get better defensively, and we’re just in a bad habit of chasing everybody around.”
In the junior varsity game, Fishers defeated PH 60-27. Max Fesler led the Arabians with eight points.
PH has its senior night Tuesday against New Castle. The Arabians have a shot at the Hoosier Heritage Conference title at 4-2, behind only New Palestine (4-1).
