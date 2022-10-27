TERRE HAUTE — The Lavern Gibson Championship Course presents a winding route that includes uphill and downhill stretches for the cross country runners who tackle it, as they will do Saturday for the IHSAA state cross country championship.
Five area runners will head to Terre Haute this weekend to give it their best shot.
Noah Price of Liberty Christian, Andrew Blake and Ava Jarrell from Pendleton Heights and Lapel’s Cameron Smith and Sophie Goodwin will compete after advancing through last week’s New Haven Semistate in Marion.
Jarrell and Goodwin will be first as the girls are scheduled to run at noon while the boys race will take place at 2:30 p.m. following the girls' awards ceremony.
Two-time Madison County champion Price heads into the weekend with the highest semistate finish among the five with an eighth-place run. He hopes to use his strength of finishing strong to his advantage Saturday as he nears the closing stages of the race.
“It’s really a course I know how to run,” Price said. “There’s a hill, and at the top is the 3K mark. Normally that’s when guys die. My goal going to state is -- who knows what place we’ll be in -- but we’re going to be comfortable, and when we hit that hill, I’m going to be so relaxed that I just fly by guys. I want the momentum of guys dying at the hill and making it a game, just passing people. Just gaining momentum and getting up to my spot.”
Price will open the race in the middle of the pack, drawing a Lane 22 assignment out of 44 lanes after running a 15:59 last week. He feels confident of his ability to get through the crowd and run down the leaders as they come down the final stretch.
“I assume at the 3K mark that the leader will be 10 seconds, maybe 20 seconds, ahead of me,” Price said. “Some of them will be slowing down or keeping their pace. My goal is to increase.”
Price will be flanked by Smith in Lane 15 and Blake in Lane 27 at the outset. Both are the first representatives of their schools since Lapel’s Luke Combs in 2019 and PH’s Milan Jones in 2018.
The Lapel junior has focused all his efforts on qualifying for the state finals, and -- after improving his semistate finish over 70 positions from his sophomore year -- he is happy to be there.
“I haven’t thought about it much. I’ve just been focused on (semistate),” Smith said. “I’m just excited.”
Smith ran a time of 16:10 last week, four seconds behind Blake’s new personal-best run of 16:06.
Pendleton Heights coach Melissa Hagerman said the course sets up well for both Blake and Jarrell on Saturday. While the sophomore Jarrell has more experience on this course, she is not worried about how Blake will fare.
“As far as our training goes, there’s nothing I’m going to do different this week because it kind of is what it is at that point,” Hagerman said. “We’re ready for it. Ava has been on the course before. She’s run the Nike Regional there, so I’ve had her on the course. Andrew has never been on the course, but we’ve talked about it a lot. He’s the student of the sport. He kind of knows what it’s like.”
Jarrell will open in Lane 23 after running a 19:09 and placing 12th last week and is the first Arabian girl to make the state finals since Christina Magers in 2017.
The youngest runner of the group is Goodwin, as the Bulldog freshman placed 22nd last week with a program-record time of 19:20. She is the first Lapel girls runner to make it to the state finals and will start in Lane 38.
Also a key member of the Lapel girls soccer team, Goodwin was more pleased for the team success last Saturday than anything she did individually.
“I’m just proud of my teammates and happy that (Smith) made it and for (junior Braxton Burress) to get this far,” Goodwin said.
“She is a tremendous athlete to play soccer and to run cross country on a limited basis,” Lapel coach Darrell Richardson said. “It says a lot about her character. She just went out and ran.”