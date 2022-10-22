MARION — Although beside herself with happiness at the performance of her own athletes, Pendleton Heights cross country coach Melissa Hagerman saw a bigger picture at the New Haven semistate Saturday on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of having five Madison County runners representing at state meet,” she said. “That’s pretty darn exciting.”
Hagerman’s Arabians and Lapel each will send two runners to the state finals while Noah Price made school history with an eighth-place finish in the boys race to become the first Liberty Christian athlete to advance to the cross country state finals.
Price will be joined on the boys side by PH senior Andrew Blake -- who ran a personal-best 16:06 to finish 12th -- and Bulldogs junior Cameron Smith, who was a step behind Blake in 13th position.
This marks the first time a Madison County runner has advanced to the state finals since Luke Combs from Lapel in 2019 and the first time for multiple advancements since Combs and Milan Jones from PH made it to Terre Haute in 2018.
The Arabians and the Bulldogs will each send a girls runner to the LaVern Gibson Course as PH sophomore Ava Jarrell ran 12th and Lapel freshman Sophie Goodwin came in 22nd and was the final individual qualifier from New Haven.
They are the first county girls runners to advance to state since Christina Magers did so for the Arabians in 2017.
As for being the first Lion to advance to state, Price was grateful after completing the course in 15:59, his second straight 5K in under 16 minutes, and improving upon his 2021 semistate finish when he finished in 118th place.
“It feels amazing. There are so many emotions, and it’s a huge blessing,” he said. “I’m making history. That’s what we come out here to do.”
It was also a big improvement over a year ago for Smith and Blake. Smith moved up 70 positions from 83rd while Blake’s improvement of 63 spots put him right where he expected to be, in the top-12 and advancing to state for the first time in his fourth straight semistate appearance.
Hagerman was emotional thinking about the work and sacrifice from Blake being rewarded with Saturday’s result.
“I’m super proud of him. He’s the most fun I’ve had in my coaching career,” she said. “I don’t want to discredit anybody, but that was special. I’ve never coached a kid who was so invested in a sport.”
The number 12 may have been a lucky number for the Arabians as Jarrell loped home with the same 12th-place run as her teammate. Since her disappointing 95th-place finish last season — while dealing with a hip injury — all Jarrell has done is advance to the state track and field finals in the spring and is now on her way to Terre Haute.
Goodwin — who split her fall time with soccer — overcoming a shaky start and the work ethic of Smith paved the way for Saturday’s advancement, according to Lapel coach Darrell Richardson.
“She got banged around a little at the start, didn’t get out and got caught behind a bunch of people,” he said. “She had to work her way back to the front.
“He had demons to burn, 83rd last year and 13th this year. He had a goal, and this is his goal.”
Despite breaking her own school record with a time of 19:25 — bettering the previous mark by 13 seconds — Daleville’s Faith Norris was left on the outside looking in with her 24th-place run, one transfer spot behind Goodwin.
With Jarrell leading the way, the Arabian girls placed 10th overall with Hadley Walker finishing 86th, Jaycee Thurman 89th, Lily Hessler 114th and Abigail Davidson 151st completing the scoring. The boys team, after not qualifying last year, was 16th with Will Coggins in 77th, Benson Davis in 100th, Jason Lyst in 143rd and Ashton Smith in 149th.
Running in their third straight semistate, Lilly Thomas from Alexandria placed 121st, and Hunter Smith of Frankton was 129th while Braxton Burress from Lapel was 118th in his semistate debut.
The state finals will be held next Saturday at the LaVern Gibson Course in Terre Haute with the girls set to run at noon and the boys at 2:30 p.m., with awards ceremonies to follow each race.