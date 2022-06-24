FLOYDS KNOBS — Greg Walters, a 1996 graduate of Shenandoah, has been named head boys basketball coach at Floyd Central High School.
Walters posted a 44-63 record while coaching North Harrison from 2010-14, and he succeeds Todd Sturgeon, who departs Floyd Central after 142 wins over eight seasons and two sectional championships. Walters was an assistant under Sturgeon for five seasons.
“I was here at the start when Todd Sturgeon took over and created a great basketball program,” Walters told WLKY News in Louisville. “I’m just proud to be a part of it again.”
He has other assistant coaching experience as well and told WLKY he looks to build on all he has learned from other coaches as well as incorporating his own philosophies.
“When I was here the first time, we had a great coaching staff with Ryan Miller who is at Providence and just won a state championship, Todd Sturgeon who had coached at University of Indianapolis,” Walters said. “I’ve really learned a lot about preparation, defensive strategy and how to take your opponents out of a game.”
Walters knows he has work to do.
Six players graduated from a 20-5 Highlanders team that defeated Jeffersonville 77-35 in last year’s Sectional 15 championship at Seymour before falling to Franklin Community in the Seymour Regional semifinal.
“We only have two returning players, so we’re really just trying to get the guys — some of the guys were talking about using similar system — but they weren’t in that system,” he said. “We’re trying to teach that with them.”