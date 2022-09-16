ALEXANDRIA — Carson Cuneo’s late pick-six sealed a 49-33 upset victory for the Alexandria against Class 2A fifth-ranked Eastbrook on Friday.
It was the Tigers' first win over the Panthers since 2014 when Alexandria finished 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the CIC.
Eastbrook (3-2, 1-2 CIC) has lost two of its last three conference games.
The Tigers (4-1, 3-0) travel to Mississinewa next week.
SHENANDOAH 44, WES-DEL 0
MIDDLETOWN – Bob Ayres scored on four touchdown runs, and Carson Brookbank added a pair of touchdown passes as the Raiders broke a three-game losing streak.
Wes-Del (0-5, 0-2 Mid-Eastern Conference) was shut out for the fourth straight game.
Shenandoah (2-3, 1-1) travels to Hagerstown next week.
NEW PALESTINE 42, PENDLETON HEIGHTS 14
PENDLETON – Danny Tippit was 18-of-21 for 309 yards and four touchdowns as the Dragons sent the Arabians to their second straight Hoosier Heritage Conference defeat.
New Palestine (5-0, 3-0 HHC) was held more than three points below its scoring average coming into the game.
Pendleton Heights (2-3, 1-2) hosts Mount Vernon next week.
WEST LAFAYETTE HARRISON 52, ANDERSON 12
WEST LAFAYETTE – The Raiders improved to 9-0 against the Indians since rejoining the North Central Conference in 2014.
Anderson saw a two-game winning streak snapped and lost for the first time in the conference this season.
Harrison (4-1, 3-0 NCC) has won four straight overall.
The Tribe (2-3, 2-1) hosts Arsenal Tech.
NORTH DECATUR 43, LAPEL 18
LAPEL – Devin Craig threw a third-quarter touchdown pass to Logan White, and Tyler Dollar scored on a 39-yard run as the Bulldogs attempted a late rally.
Lapel’s offense scored the first points this season against the Chargers (5-0), who opened with four straight shutouts.
The Bulldogs (2-3) host Heritage next week.
BLACKFORD 13, ELWOOD 6
HARTFORD CITY – The Bruins outlasted the Panthers in a battle of programs seeking their first win.
Blackford (1-4, 1-2 CIC) won for the first time since also beating Elwood on Sept. 24 last season.
Elwood (0-5, 0-3) hosts Madison-Grant next week.