MUNCIE — Pendleton Heights snapped a three-game losing streak behind a strong performance by quarterback Isaac Wilson, including a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass with 27 seconds to play for the final points in a 27-10 victory at Delta.
The Eagles (3-4, 1-4 Hooosier Heritage Conference) lost their fourth straight game.
The Arabians (3-4, 2-3) host Yorktown next week.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 42, LAPEL 38
LAPEL — The Bulldogs led 38-35 entering the final period against the eighth-ranked Eagles.
Heritage Christian (5-2) won the game with a touchdown pass in the final period.
Lapel (3-4) travels to Jay County next week.
KOKOMO 45, ANDERSON 7
ANDERSON — The 13th-ranked Wildkats led 10-0 at intermission before pulling away in the second half.
Kokomo improved to 7-0 on the season and 5-0 in the North Central Conference.
Anderson (3-4, 3-2) travels to Muncie Central next week.
OAK HILL 55, ALEXANDRIA 7
CONVERSE — The Golden Eagles improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Central Indiana Conference.
Alexandria dropped its second straight contest after a four-game winning streak.
The Tigers (4-3, 3-2) host Frankton next week.
EASTBROOK 83, ELWOOD 0
MARION — Eastbrook improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the CIC.
Elwood (0-7, 0-5) hosts Mississinewa next week.