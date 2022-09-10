HARTFORD CITY – Madison-Grant's red-hot start continued Friday with its second straight Central Indiana Conference victory, a 47-0 blanking of Blackford.
Through four weeks, the Argylls have outscored the opposition 168-21. They have matched last year’s season win total and already are tied for the most wins in a single season since 2011.
The Bruins (0-4, 0-2 CIC) were shut out for the third time this season.
Madison-Grant (4-0, 2-0) hosts Oak Hill next week.
EASTBROOK 29, FRANKTON 24
MARION — Nate Luzadder scored his second touchdown on an 11-yard run with 5:43 remaining to cut the Panthers’ lead to five points, but the Eagles could pull no closer.
Eastbrook (3-1, 1-1 CIC) rebounded from a 35-0 loss last week against Oak Hill.
Frankton (2-2, 1-1) hosts Mississinewa next week.
NORTH DECATUR 36, SHENANDOAH 0
GREENSBURG – The Class 1A No. 8 Chargers scored their fourth straight shutout victory to open the season.
It was the third straight loss for the Raiders, who scored at least 21 points in each of their first three games and completed a particularly tough stretch of the schedule.
Shenandoah (1-3) hosts Wes-Del next week.
LUTHERAN 52, LAPEL 14
INDIANAPOLIS – The top-ranked team in Class 1A, the Saints (4-0) were held two points below their season average and posted their second-lowest point total of the season.
The Bulldogs had a two-game winning streak snapped.
Lapel (2-2) hosts North Decatur next week.
GREENFIELD-CENTRAL 35, PENDLETON HEIGHTS 0
GREENFIELD – The Arabians saw a two-game winning streak snapped after being on the other end of a shutout last week at New Castle.
The Cougars (3-1, 1-1 Hoosier Heritage Conference) avenged a 35-28 loss last week to Mount Vernon and beat PH for the second straight season.
The Arabians (2-2, 1-1) host New Palestine next week.