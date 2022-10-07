PORTLAND – Lapel rallied from a 14-point deficit to knock off Jay County 29-21 on Friday night.
Devin Craig, who also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run early to cut the Patriots’ lead to 13-7, threw touchdown passes of 34, 8 and 17 yards to Rylie Hudson – the latter two followed by 2-point conversions – to score the final 22 points in the come-from-behind win.
Jay County (2-6) extended its losing streak to five games.
The Bulldogs (4-4) travels to Eastern Hancock next week.
SHENANDOAH 42, EASTERN HANCOCK 19
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Mayson Lewis scored five rushing touchdowns – including one from 83 yards – and the Raiders rolled to a Mid-Eastern Conference victory.
Gabe Lowder also scored on a 28-yard run for Shenandoah.
Eastern Hancock (3-5, 1-3 MEC) has lost three straight.
The Raiders (4-4, 2-1) travel to Monroe Central next week.
MUNCIE CENTRAL 20, ANDERSON 15
MUNCIE -- The Indians rallied to take a 15-14 lead on a safety with 6:42 remaining, but the Bearcats scored the winning touchdown with 4:43 to play.
Anderson had the ball in the final minutes, but Muncie Central got a fourth-down stop to run out the clock.
The Bearcats (3-5, 3-2 North Central Conference) have won three straight.
The Indians (3-5, 2-3) host Logansport next week.
EASTBROOK 33, MADISON-GRANT 14
FAIRMOUNT – The Panthers scored 27 unanswered points to end any hopes for the Argylls of sharing the CIC championship.
Eastbrook (6-2, 4-2 CIC) has won three straight.
Madison-Grant (6-2, 4-2) hosts Alexandria next week.
MISSINEWA 62, ELWOOD 0
ELWOOD – The Indians (5-3, 4-2 CIC) scored their third straight shutout victory.
The Panthers (0-8, 0-6) host Eastbrook next week.