WABASH – Northfield rallied for a 21-14 victory Friday against Madison-Grant in the Class 1A sectional semifinals.
The Argylls led 14-13 after three quarters but couldn’t hold on for the road win.
The Norseman (6-5) scored the go-ahead touchdown and 2-point conversion with 11:17 remaining in the fourth quarter and will travel to No. 2 Adams Central for next week’s sectional final.
Madison-Grant’s best season since 2010 ends at 8-3.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 21, SHENANDOAH 6
INDIANAPOLIS – Mayson Lewis scored the Raiders’ lone touchdown on a 6-yard run.
It was very different contest than the first meeting between these teams on Aug. 26. The Eagles won a 52-33 shootout that night in Middletown.
Heritage Christian (7-3) travels to Lapel for next week’s sectional final.
Shenandoah, which had won five of its previous six games, ends its season at 6-5.
EASTBROOK 42, ALEXANDRIA 14
MARION – Carson Cuneo scored on a short run, and Brady Gast threw a touchdown pass for the Tigers.
The Panthers (8-3) avenged a 49-33 loss at Alexandria on Sept. 16. That was the Tigers’ first win in the series since 2014.
Eastbrook will travel to Bluffton for next week’s sectional final.
Alexandria’s season, which included three straight wins to open Central Indiana Conference play, ends at 6-5.
FORT WAYNE NORTH 49, ANDERSON 9
FORT WAYNE – Jontae Lambert rushed for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns for the Legends while going over the 2,000-yard mark for the season.
Daris Miles threw a touchdown pass to Dontrez Fuller to cut the Indians’ deficit to 21-9 in the second quarter, and Kaden McGonigle followed with a big turnover to flip the field and give the visitors a chance to score again.
Fort Wayne North (8-2) quickly recovered, scored on a long touchdown run and never looked back. The Legends will travel to Fort Wayne Snider for next week’s sectional final.
Anderson (3-7) posted its most wins since 2018 under first-year coach Jarrod Pennycuff.