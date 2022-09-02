FAIRMOUNT – Tanner Brooks scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, and an opportunistic Madison-Grant defense kept Mississinewa out of the end zone until late in the final period in a 27-6 Central Indiana Conference victory Friday.
Cole Stitt and Maverick Miller also scored on touchdown runs for the Argylls, who won their first three games to start the season for the first time since 2007.
The Indians (1-2, 0-1 CIC) had won the last nine regular-season games between the schools.
Madison-Grant (3-0, 1-0) travels to Blackford next week.
PENDLETON HEIGHTS 35, NEW CASTLE 0
NEW CASTLE – The Arabians rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns in winning their Hoosier Heritage Conference opener.
Colton Frank led the Pendleton Heights attack with four carries for 52 yards and one of the scores. Isaac Wilson (11 carries for 46 yards), Quinton DeVault (10-19) and Jared Hess (6-15) had Pendleton Heights’ other rushing touchdowns.
Eli Arthur returned an interception 35 yards for the fifth score.
Wilson was 7-of-11 for 43 yards to lead the passing attack.
New Castle (1-2, 0-1 HHC) has lost six straight against Pendleton Heights.
The Arabians (2-1, 1-0) travel to Greenfield-Central next week.
ANDERSON 28, RICHMOND 0
RICHMOND – The Indians won their North Central Conference opener for the second consecutive season in shutout fashion.
Dilyn Fuller had a touchdown reception, and Steven Kline scored on the ground for Anderson. The Tribe also scored on defense and special teams with Joe Burrage returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown and Daris Miles taking a kickoff to the house.
It’s the third straight win for Anderson in the series against the Red Devils (0-3, 0-1 NCC).
The Indians (1-2, 1-0) host Marion next week.
ALEXANDRIA 42, BLACKFORD 0
ALEXANDRIA – The Tigers won their homecoming game in impressive fashion and beat the Bruins for the second straight season.
Blackford (0-3, 0-1 CIC) already has been shutout twice on the young season.
Alexandria (2-1, 1-0) travels to Elwood next week.