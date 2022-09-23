ANDERSON – Teddy McGee scored on a 1-yard rush in overtime, and Spanish exchange student Ignacio Arquilios’ extra point gave the Indians a thrilling 27-26 victory against Arsenal Tech on Friday night.
Anderson (3-3, 3-1 North Central Conference) is off to its best start since 2011, when it was 4-2 and finished 6-4 under head coach Randy Albano.
Daris Miles threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes to Javon Warfield, and the Tribe went into halftime tied 12-12.
The Titans (1-5, 1-3) scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion to move back in front with 5:30 remaining in the third quarter.
But a Joe Burrage interception return set up Miles’ scoring strike to Dilyn Fuller, and the 2-point conversion tied the game entering the fourth quarter.
Anderson had two chances to win the game in regulation, but a third-down interception ended a promising drive with 4:53 to play and a drive that started at its own 20-yard line with 1:16 left was unsuccessful.
The Indians already have matched their highest win total since 2018 and will host Kokomo next week.
LAPEL 32, HERITAGE 27
LAPEL – The Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing streak with a hard-fought victory against an Allen County Athletic Conference foe.
The Patriots (3-3) lost their second straight game after a 42-7 setback against Class 1A No. 2 Adams Central last week.
Lapel (3-3) hosts Heritage Christian next week.
MISSISSINEWA 28, ALEXANDRIA 0
GAS CITY – The Class 2A No. 10 Tigers saw a four-game winning streak end and were shut out for the first time since Oct. 15, 2021, when they also lost 28-0 against Frankton.
The Indians (3-3, 2-2 CIC) evened their conference record after an 0-2 start and have surrendered just seven points in the past two weeks combined.
Alexandria (4-2, 3-1) travels to league-leading Oak Hill next week.
OAK HILL 40, FRANKTON 0
CONVERSE – The Golden Eagles exceeded Frankton’s defensive average by nearly three touchdowns and handed the visitors their first shutout loss since Aug. 20, 2021, against Tipton.
Oak Hill (6-0, 4-0 CIC) has surrendered just 38 total points this season, with 22 coming in a win against Mississinewa two weeks ago.
Frankton (2-4, 1-3) lost its third straight game against conference powers. The Eagles host Madison-Grant next week.