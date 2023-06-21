ANDERSON -- “Where we’re from, there’s a lot of killings,” Jeloni Dixon said.
In 2021, there were six reported homicides and 221 reported violent crimes in Anderson, according to the FBI. That contributed to the 385 reported homicides and 14,866 reported violent crimes in the state of Indiana in 2021.
Crime is prevalent across the entire United States, and for some, sports are the only way to escape the realities of life. For Dixon, that sport is basketball.
“We don’t want to engage in that, so we want to keep our head up in basketball and hope for the best,” Dixon said. “I do this for fun, but I’ll go wherever it takes me, and I hope it takes me to a good place.”
Standing next to Dixon near Liberty Christian’s locker room was rising senior Devon Kelley, nodding his head in agreement.
“This is where my peace is,” Kelley said. “If I wasn’t doing this, I don’t know what I’d be doing right now.”
Not only is basketball a sanctuary for "DK," it’s proven to be something he’s good at, too. After averaging 8.6 points for the Lions last season, the highest total from a non-senior, Kelley recently participated in the 15th annual Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic at Anderson University.
Dropping eight points in 16 minutes, Kelley displayed a work ethic and passion he said was to represent Liberty Christian the right way. As one of just two seniors for the Lions in the upcoming season, Kelley wants to use opportunities like those to become a leader.
“We got a lot of youngins, and I gotta build a new culture for us so we can just keep runnin’ and keep it going for next year because I won’t be here,” Kelley said.
Although Dixon is an underclassman, he has a noticeable confidence about him on the court, constantly pulling up from beyond the arc no matter if shots are falling or not, and they often are. He said displaying confidence is important to him in his quest to step up as a leader as well.
“My boy DK, he can’t be the only leader, so I want to be his helping hand, and he can call me with whatever he needs,” Dixon said.
The duo said they want to go about being leaders off the court just as much as on it, encouraging teammates to go to the gym or spend time together outside of practice or game time.
“The only way we can have fun is if we put the work in,” Kelley said. “(If) you ain’t putting the work in, there ain’t no fun.”
While it’s certainly up to Kelley to play with that mindset, coach Norm Anderson has instilled it in the Lions. Although he has only been in the position for one season, Anderson has grown a strong culture that led to Liberty Christian winning its second sectional title in a row, the highlight of a 15-10 season.
“I tell my kids, ‘Everytime you step on the court and lace ‘em up, your opponent is lacing ‘em up the same way,’” Anderson said. “It’s about who wants it the most, who gets after it and follows the plan.”
After the Lions fell to Fountain Central 54-52 in a regional semifinal contest, Anderson watched film over and over again, thinking about what he could’ve done better in that moment. Finally, he realized he had to move on and grow rather than dwell on the past.
Speaking of which, that loss spelled the end of Liberty Christian’s top four scorers’ respective high school careers. However, Anderson thinks the Lions have a chance to be better than they were last season, feeling his established nature in the program will add stability and structure to the club.
“You don’t have to reinvent the wheel. You just have to build on it,” Anderson said. “You just gotta teach the game and build off fundamentals.”
While Anderson has proven to value success on the court, he said his goal as a coach is to help his players get better every day. Sometimes, that means getting better off the court.
“The biggest thing for me is teaching these kids life lessons,” Anderson said. “The basketball piece just comes with it.”
More than anyone, Kelley and Dixon seem to realize that. The hardwood isn’t just a place where they can display their talent, it’s a place they can call home.
Shortly following the Lions’ A-Town Showdown Shootout contest against defending Class 1A state champion Lutheran, Kelley held up his hand and opened it, each of his five fingers representing the Lions separate from one another. After a second, he closed his hand to make a fist.
“We’re not individuals,” Kelley said. “We're one.”