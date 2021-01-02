ANDERSON -- Anderson senior Tyra Ford overcame a tough Westfield defense and emotional distress to score 12 points in the fourth quarter and become the all-time leading scorer in Lady Tribe basketball history.
She scored 19 points to be the game’s top scorer and currently has 1,697 points, surpassing the 1,692 scored 33 years ago by Dana Wilkerson, who was in attendance to watch her mark fall.
“It feels great,” said Ford following a postgame ceremony in which Wilkerson presented her with a ball to mark the achievement. “I felt a little bit of pressure. I was worried more about trying to win the game.”
The Shamrocks won the game 69-45 and made Ford work hard for all of her points.
Before the game, there was a moment of silence to honor assistant coach and longtime Lady Tribe supporter Sim Lacy, who died Thursday. The Tribe seemed less intense at the start of the game, falling behind 23-4 after the first quarter.
“We came out flat,” said AHS coach Shannon Cleckley. “I would never use (Lacy’s death) as an excuse, but our minds were heavy.”
Ford was scoreless and took just three shots in the opening quarter. Westfield was coming at her with two or three players when she touched the ball. But her teammates were only 1-of-6 shooting over the first eight minutes.
She also had just two points at intermission. In the third quarter, she got her only 3-pointer to fall and had seven points. She started the fourth period on the bench getting some rest. When she came back in, she was revved up and got things going.
“I told her to just let the game come to her,” said Cleckley. “With the double- and triple-team, we had to have others step up. Fortunately, (freshman Amya) Collins did that or we would have been much further behind.”
Using a full-court press, the Tribe forced nine Westfield turnovers in the second quarter after the Shamrocks had none in the first. Collins scored 11 points, nine of them from long range. The Tribe came from 20 down to cut the lead to 11, but the visitors recovered and still led 36-17 at the half.
Anderson never again posed a threat to win, thanks mostly to 15-of-43 shooting and 24 turnovers.
All that was left to be decided was the record, and Ford used her length and quickness to hit 5-of-8 from the field and both of her free-throw attempts. A drive to the basket put her past Wilkerson, and the game was paused for an announcement of the achievement. She added a free throw and another basket before the game ended.
“I know when there is a record or a big achievement coming up, players can press a little bit,” said Wilkerson, who lives in California and is going back home Tuesday. “I was a little worried there that she might not get it.”
Wilkerson knew Ford was a threat several years ago.
“My uncle told me about her when she was a freshman, so she’s been on my radar," she said. "When I set the record, I didn’t even know it. There was no big deal made out of it. I was glad to be here to see her do it.”
The Indiana All-Star and standout at Long Beach State sees some of herself in Ford.
“The way she slices into the lane,” said Wilkerson. “I told her she has beautiful form. I am glad she’s going to have the opportunity to play in college and who knows, maybe the WNBA?”
“It was great to have Dana here,” said Cleckley. “I have known her for a few years, but these past few days I’ve really been able to talk to her about what she has meant to Anderson basketball. She came in and talked to the girls, and it meant a lot for them to see someone who has been able to do a lot with basketball.”
Six-foot-two junior Alyssa Crockett led Westfield with 18 points and 12 rebounds. None of her teammates scored more than nine points, but five of them had six or more.
Anderson drops to 5-6 and will play against Liberty Christian in the first round of the Madison County Tournament on Monday. Game time is 5:30 p.m. Westfield is 11-3 and winners of eight straight.
