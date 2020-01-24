ANDERSON — Tyra Ford scored 35 points, and the Anderson Lady Tribe kept second place in the North Central Conference within their grasp with a 62-53 win over McCutcheon on Friday night.
It was senior night for Anderson, and the lone upperclassman who played was Erin Martin. She got her team off to a great start. She hit the first three field goals, all from long range, to give the Indians a 9-0 lead they never relinquished.
“That was a very good start,” said AHS coach Shannon Cleckley. “Erin came out and was ready to play. She hit those shots, and they were big for us.”
Anderson scored just seven more points the rest of the quarter but led 16-5 thanks to forcing six miscues from the Mavericks.
“I was off at first, and I was a little bit worried,” said Ford. “But Erin was hot, and everyone else did their part.”
Once Ford caught fire, McCutcheon could do very little to stop her. After the first quarter, she scored all but three of her team’s field goals despite the Mavericks focusing their defense to try and stop her.
“In the second and third quarters, I thought we got a little bit complacent,” said Cleckley. “But we were able to maintain our distance from them. I think they cut it to eight a couple of times.”
The Lady Tribe led 34-20 at halftime and 47-35 after three quarters. In that third period, Ford was the only Anderson player to score.
As time began to tick off the clock in the final quarter, the ball ended up in Ford’s hands more and more, even though that was exactly what the defense was trying to prevent. The Indians spread the floor and made the visitors chase.
Ford admitted after the game to be more sore than tired and offered, “All of us can go out on the court and handle the ball, so that helped us keep the lead.”
Despite the Mavericks’ desperation, Anderson had just four turnovers. It also attempted just five field goals, making two. The rest of the 15 points in the fourth came at the free-throw line, and there again Martin proved valuable. She hit all four of her attempts while the rest of the team hit 7-of-16.
McCutcheon probably wouldn’t have remained within striking distance had it not been for reserve freshman Caitlyn Miller. She was aggressive in going to the basket and finished with a team-high 23 points. DayLynn Thornton scored 11, nine of those in the second period. The rest of the Mavericks got just 19 points.
Anderson outrebounded the taller Mavericks 34-30. Ford led the way with seven while Makyra Dixon and Karlee Goodwin had six apiece.
The Lady Tribe finish the NCC part of the season Saturday at Logansport in a 1:30 p.m. contest. They are 11-9 and 7-1 in league play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.