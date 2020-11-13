ANDERSON — Portions of the Indiana basketball community may have been a little slow to notice the singular talent of Anderson star Tyra Ford, and that may be just the motivation she needed to take her game to the next level.
The Indians senior obliterated her 10-day-old career best with 49 points — 32 in the second half — and grabbed 18 rebounds as Anderson picked up its first win of the season in come-from-behind fashion, 65-54, over Richmond on Friday at the Teepee.
Now with a 37.25-point scoring average, Ford sits as the leading scorer in the nation according to Maxpreps.com, which tracks high school statistics nationwide. The 49 points beat the 38 she scored in the season-opening loss at Pike, and she is hitting that scoring average against top-level competition with the other two games coming at top-ranked Lawrence North and earlier this week against Fishers.
Ford recently signed to continue her basketball career at IUPUI and said getting ready for the Division I level is motivating her to push her game this season.
“I know the college level is going to be way harder than this, so I have to push myself harder now to be ready for my next couple years,” Ford said. “I’ve got to learn to pick my spots and do what I need to do.”
Despite six straight wins against Richmond (0-1), the Indians knew this would be a close game. The two meetings last season were decided by a total of five points, including an overtime win at the home of the Red Devils.
That was the case in the first half.
A drive to the basket by Ford sent the Indians to the second quarter with an 11-7 lead, but Richmond scored the first seven points of the second for a 14-11 lead on a wing jumper by Ajah Orr. Back-to-back baskets by Ford gave Anderson (1-3) a brief 15-14 lead, but Richmond led much of the period before a Ford rebound basket tied the game at 24-24. Kenzie Wert buried a 3-point basket — one of four for her on the night — for a 27-24 Red Devils’ lead at halftime.
Although Ford had 17 points at intermission, Anderson was getting beaten on the boards by the bigger Red Devils 24-17, something coach Shannon Cleckley said needed to change.
“Getting outrebounded was not a surprise. My thing was that I wanted us to be able to hold our own,” he said. “I thought if we could hold our own in the rebounding, we would have the advantage.”
In the second half, Anderson did more than hold its own. The Indians outrebounded Richmond 28-19, which helped spark a 15-2 Tribe run in the third quarter.
Ford scored back-to-back transition layups to tie the game at 31-31, before she scored in the lane on a possession when the Indians grabbed five offensive boards to take the lead for good at 33-31.
Moments later, Gracie Hallgarth knocked down an 18-foot jumper to extend the lead to 35-31, which also ended a streak where Ford scored 22 straight points for the Tribe.
Another basket by Ford and a baseline jumper from freshman Amya Collins — off a Ford assist — stretched the lead to 39-31. After a pair of Richmond free throws, Ford scored a three-point play in the lane for Anderson’s biggest lead to that point at 42-33.
Richmond, with just seven players, could not get closer than six points the rest of the way.
Ford helped keep the Red Devils at bay with 16 fourth-quarter points as Anderson opened North Central Conference play with the win.
“It was nice to get the win, and we have played a quality schedule,” Cleckley said. “But wins in conference are important.”
Senior Karlee Goodwin added five points and five rebounds for the Indians while Richmond was led by 13 points from Orr and 16 rebounds for Alayha Allen.
After being left off the Indiana Junior All-Stars a year ago, Ford still has plenty to motivate her to continue this hot start.
“I feel like I need to push harder for motivation,” she said. “I’m going step by step. I’m not trying to push it all at one time. I’m taking little steps for the next level.
“But I’m still fighting for that spot this year.”
