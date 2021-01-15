FRANKTON — Madison-Grant, a team with a good-shooting reputation, hit all four of its shots from 3-point range in the fourth quarter to fly past Frankton 51-37 on Friday night.
For the Argylls, it did two things. They snapped an eight-game win streak by the Eagles against them, and it kept them unbeaten in the Central Indiana Conference at 2-0.
“I was glad for our seniors,” said first-year Madison-Grant coach Kevin Cherry, who has six seniors on the roster. “I told them in the locker room that if you come to Frankton and win, you’ve done something. If you beat a Brent Broston-coached team, you done something.”
Two Argyll seniors, Kaden Howell and Grant Brown, combined to equal Frankton’s point total and score all but 14 of their team’s points. Howell topped MG with 21 points, and Brown, who hit all three of his long-range attempts in his 13-point fourth quarter, finished with 16. Each of them also topped the visitors with six rebounds apiece.
Ayden Brobston scored 10 points in the first half to help the Eagles stay close, 26-22, at intermission. He finished with a team-high 12 points, taking just three shots in the second half.
“I thought all night we didn’t do a good job of penetrating the middle, and I thought it was there,” said Frankton coach Brent Brobston.
The Eagles could just never find another hot hand for any length of time after Brobston, who was 5-of-7 from the field. The rest of the team combined to shoot 8-of-32 for 25%.
Junior Harrison Schwinn helped keep the Eagles right behind the Argylls, hitting three of his first five from long range. But he missed all five of his shots from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter, several of those coming when 3-pointers were the only chance Frankton had.
Madison-Grant was 8-of-17 from 3-point range and 18-of-34 overall.
“We’re a confident shooting bunch,” said Cherry. “A couple of those 3s were, ‘No, no, no, yes,’ I thought when we were up we could run some longer possessions. But I don’t want the kids to pass up good shots they can hit.”
Cherry also thought his defense played a key roll against a patient Frankton offense.
“I thought we stayed locked in and focused, and you have to,” he said. “They run that offense sometimes for a minute or more.”
Brobston said his defense could have been better, especially in one area.
“I thought the key was transition defense,” he said. “We faltered in that area and left some people open for shots. But we’re playing better. We’re still figuring out what people to use in what positions.”
The Eagles are 7-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference with another CIC rival in Blackford invading next Friday.
The Argylls (9-1) will travel to Pendleton Heights on Saturday, a return to the coach’s alma mater.
“I played under Coach (Joe) Buck there, and I would be lying if I didn’t say it would be great to be able to win there,” said Cherry. “I don’t think the kids even know I played there, and I haven’t brought it up because I don’t want it to be about me. It is about playing to a certain standard no matter who we play against.”
