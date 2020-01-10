ELWOOD — Frankton and Liberty Christian are like each other in they are both young, have size, are physical and can get up and down the court quickly.
The difference between the teams Friday night in the fifth-place game of the Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament was Frankton was able to create chances early with its pressure and cash in.
Frankton built a sizeable lead in the opening minutes and kept it throughout, and the Eagles stopped the Lions 70-61.
Anderson Prep went wire-to-wire and claimed seventh place over Elwood 60-50. It was APA’s first win in the county tourney in five years.
Frankton (5-5) surged to a 17-4 lead in the first six minutes, aided by seven turnovers by LC (5-6) and solid inside play.
Six-foot-6 junior Ayden Brobston’s six straight points early in the first quarter helped lift the Eagles and sent him on his way to a 22-point, 11-rebound night.
The Eagles led 35-21 at the half and 50-34 with a quarter to play before the Lions made a mild comeback and got to within 57-47 with three minutes to go.
“I thought it was real important to get off to a good start,” Frankton coach Brent Brobston said. “The third quarter was important, too, and we won the third quarter. But I thought the first quarter was very important.”
Three other starters reached double figures, and the other one was a point shy. Jacob Davenport had 14 points, Bryce Hobson 12, Ethan Bates 10 and Luke Sheward nine. Frankton was 22-of-34 from the foul line.
LC sophomore Christian Nunn led all scorers with 27 points, 20 in the second half. Cade McCord added 10 points, Zion Cook nine and Adonis House seven points and 13 rebounds.
“I think Liberty Christian’s very talented, and they’re as athletic a team as we’ve played this year,” Brent Brobston said. “They have some tools that can be very explosive offensively.”
APA (2-9) jumped ahead of Elwood 8-0 and never looked back, despite a couple of rallies by the Panthers (0-11).
The Jets ran off 14 unanswered points with five players scoring, and APA had its biggest lead (28-13) midway in the second quarter.
Seven 3-pointers kept Elwood in it, and the Panthers were within 45-41 with 5:30 to play.
APA repelled Elwood with a 9-0 run, with the help of two second-chance baskets by Larry Rodriguez and another by Jack Scott.
Rodriguez led the Jets with 16 points. Jeffrey Langford had 14 points and five steals and Scott came up with 10 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.
“I’m really proud of how we continued to fight and compete,” APA coach Corey Scott said. “I challenged them at halftime, and I may have made a mistake being too aggressive with them, but I’m proud of their effort and how they sustained it all night long.”
The Jets snapped a 14-game county tourney skid. APA beat Elwood for seventh in 2015 for its only other win in this event.
Elwood has lost 16 in a row dating to last season. Freshman Jayden Reese had 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Mason Robison added 13 points and 10 boards, and Will Retherford scored 10.
