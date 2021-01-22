FRANKTON — Frankton’s boys basketball players made sure Blackford great Luke Brown wasn’t going to beat them Friday night.
The Eagles attacked the state’s second-leading scorer by virtually denying him the ball and making him and his teammates settle for bad shots.
Blackford (ranked fifth in Class 2A) did find a way around Frankton’s roadblocks and prevailed 46-42, with Brown — who went in averaging 34.3 points — finishing with 10, the second-lowest outing of his career.
That followed the 2A No. 3 Frankton girls’ 66-50 win over Blackford, in which the Eagles needed more than three quarters to gain separation from a Bruins squad that would not go away.
The Frankton boys (7-6, 3-3 Central Indiana Conference) adjusted after being down 29-16 late in the first half by doubling on Brown while looking for ways around the Blackford zone on offense.
That resulted in Brown being shut out in the second half and the Eagles making some tough shots and coming within one possession on several occasions .
“We did an outstanding job,” Frankton coach Brent Brobston said. “I think my coaching staff and my players deserve credit for it because the coaching staff did a fabulous job preparing for it, and our players executed it perfectly. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Brown, a Mr. Basketball candidate who has committed to Stetson University in Florida, was dazzling at the outset with a drive in which he dribbled between his legs and an NBA-length 3-pointer that helped the Bruins (8-3, 1-0) to a 7-0 lead.
But after another long 3, that coming with 3:15 left in the half, that was all for Brown. He finished 4-of-13 from the field and 2-of-10 from beyond the arc. Blackford was 8-for-30 from long range.
Frankton, which trailed 30-23 at the half, held Blackford to 2-of-15 from the field in the third quarter. A tough basket by Eli Manies just before the buzzer got the Eagles to within 35-33.
Blackford built the lead back up to eight, and then Harrison Schwinn buried a trey and it was 43-40 with 3:40 to go.
The Eagles, who hadn’t fouled in the second half, had to foul repeatedly in order to get the Bruins to the line. But when they were in the bonus, they made three free throws, and that put it out of Frankton’s reach.
“That was the goal of ours. We had to give up something to get something, and we had to give up some certain shots to certain people and make other people beat us,” Brobston said. “I don’t think (the Bruins) expected the battle they were in for tonight, and I think we brought everything we had, but we just came up short.”
Frankton junior Blake Mills was the game’s top scorer with 13 points. Ayden Brobston had nine points, six rebounds and three assists, and Schwinn ended with eight points and five boards.
Frankton’s girls moved a step closer to a second straight CIC title, but it turned out to be a very steep one because Blackford hung around for more than three quarters and even led on three occasions in the third period.
The Eagles (18-3, 5-0) saw a 12-point lead disappear near the end of the first half, as the Bruins (8-8. 2-2) ended the half with a 10-1 run and were within 30-29.
The lead changed hands six times in the third quarter, and it was 45-all with 6 1/2 minutes to play.
Eagles post player Chloee Thomas took over and scored three putbacks within 80 seconds, the first off an own miss that put her team in front and commenced a string of 12 unanswered points by Frankton.
Frankton went on to outscore Blackford 21-7 in the final period, as Thomas ended with a game-high 21 points (17 in the second half) and collecting 11 rebounds.
Ava Gardner, like Thomas a senior, scored 14, and Lauryn Bates produced 11 points and 17 rebounds. Bailee Webb had 10 points and Cagney Utterback eight.
“I thought after the first quarter, Blackford came ready to play, and I thought our team fell off the face of the earth, unfortunately,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “The good news is we’re 5-0 in the conference, and we’ve got two conference games next week, but we’ve got to figure a couple of things out.”
The Eagles wrap up the regular season at Missisinewa on Tuesday and at Elwood next Friday. Frankton’s boys are at Maconaquah on Saturday.
