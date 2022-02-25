FRANKTON — Friday night’s regular-season boys finale was a celebration of Frankton basketball.
At halftime, the Eagles’ girls received a sendoff to Saturday’s Class 2A state championship game by being introduced to the audience, after which they sat on the floor with classmates and watched a brief video of their semistate win.
In between, the boys’ squad was demolishing Sheridan 73-30 in a free-wheeling display that hopefully will catapult the Eagles to success in next week’s Sectional 40.
Frankton’s five seniors, who were honored before the game, all started, with Jacob Davenport producing 19 points, seven steals and five rebounds, and Harrison Schwinn putting up a double-double (15 points and 12 boards).
The Eagles (13-9) pressed their way to 24 takeaways, and they scored 36 points off 16 Blackhawk turnovers. Frankton came up with 18 steals (junior Tyler Bates had four and senior Blake Mills three).
“Defensively, we’ve been pressing the last several games and working on different press situations,” Frankton coach Brent Brobston said. “I thought they did a good job of that, turning Sheridan over and speeding the game up for us.”
Frankton was very successful in that regard early. After Schwinn got the first basket a little more than two minutes into the game, the Eagles scored six straight times off takeaways and led 14-0 with 3:15 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles added two more baskets off turnovers later in the opening period, which ended 22-3.
In the second quarter, Frankton ran off 10 straight points (Mills with seven and Davenport with a 3-pointer), and all those were the result of takeaways.
The Eagles were up 45-17 at halftime, and when they got ahead 62-26 with a minute left in the third period, the running clock was in effect.
“We’ve been talking all week about staying on our feet, working on deflections, letting our teammates work on the back side and really trying to shut off dribble-drive penetration,” Brobston said. “And I thought the kids really bought in on the things they need to improve on for next week.”
Mills had 11 points and the other seniors, Eli White and Eli Manies, scored eight and three, respectively.
Frankton shot 60.4% (32-of-53), with most of the baskets in transition but seven (of 13 attempts) from 3-point range.
“I think we did a great job shooting the basketball in the first half (19-of-30, 63%),” Brobston said. “We moved the ball against the zone and shot extremely well.”
The rapid flow of the game was aided by the fact there were only 15 fouls in all, and neither team was in the bonus. Frankton was 2-of-6 from the line and Sheridan (4-18) 2-of-3.
Frankton has won three in a row and six of its last seven and is 10-3 since a Madison County Tournament semifinal defeat to Pendleton Heights.
The Eagles meet seventh-ranked Wapahani (18-4) in the first round of the sectional Wednesday at Alexandria. Frankton beat the Raiders 56-45 on Dec. 21.
“The kids are playing with a lot of confidence, and they’re playing well, and they’re scoring points,” Brobston said. “That’s been a big thing for us because early in the season we didn’t feel like we scored enough, and now we’re scoring, which is important.”
