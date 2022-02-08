LAPEL — When discussing the greatest programs in Madison County history as far as sustained success, in any sport, Frankton girls basketball under coach Stephan Hamaker needs to be included.
The Eagles Tuesday night collected their third consecutive Class 2A Sectional 40 trophy, 56-41 over Lapel, in the same hard-nosed manner that has gotten Hamaker-coached teams five sectional titles in seven years, as well as a State Finals berth two years ago.
“No feeling like getting a sectional championship T-shirt,” Hamaker said. “If feels just as good as the very first one we ever were able to get. I couldn’t be more proud of the girls, the way that they play, the way that they prepare and the way that they kick each other’s rear ends in practice.”
Frankton (20-5) did that to its school-system rival in front of an energetic gathering that included both schools’ bands. And when the Eagles got out to a comfortable lead in the second quarter, they weren’t about to let it slip away.
Senior Lauryn Bates’ 20 points and 12 rebounds spurred the 11th-ranked Eagles, as she knifed through the defense at will and had nine points in the decisive second period.
“I knew I’ve been here before and I tried to stay as calm as I could for the underclassmen, and I felt like I kept my composure through the game,” Bates said. “When (Lapel) hit good shots, we came back and hit good shots, and it was even play and we started to pull away and it was our game then.”
Bates also tag-teamed with 6-foot Emma Sperry and guard Bailee Webb against Bulldogs’ post player Ashlynn Allman, who averaged a double-double but was held to three points in the first half with three fouls on her.
Junior Bella Dean came off the bench and came up with 16 points, as well as three offensive rebounds. Sperry added nine points and nine boards, and Webb scored six points.
The Eagles ran off seven straight points and led 9-8, then had it up to 25-13 with 1:45 left in the first half. A back-door bucket by Bates, fed by Cagney Utterback, put Frankton up 29-17 at the half.
Frankton overcame turnovers on its first three possessions of the second half and got baskets from four different players in building its biggest lead, 37-21 midway through the third quarter. That coincided with Sperry coming back in after starting the half on the bench.
Lapel clawed to within 39-30 with under two minutes to go in the third, but a five-point Eagles spurt capped by Bates’ 3-pointer at the horn practically ended the Bulldogs’ hopes.
The closest Lapel (17-8) got in the final period was 48-37, as Allman scored her final point as a Bulldog on a free throw.
Allman had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and she finished her career with over 800 points, just under 600 rebounds and 100-plus steals and assists.
Madelyn Poynter was the Bulldogs’ other double-figure scorer, with 11.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be, just come in here and if we play OK, we’re going to win, but we knew it wasn’t going to be like that,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “(The Eagles are) good. We wanted to be the team that could dethrone them, but they were ready for that moment and they played really well.”
Frankton’s next moment will be 10 a.m. Saturday, as Carroll (18-7) visits the Eagles Nest for a regional clash. The Cougars upended 10th-ranked Pioneer 66-61 Tuesday night in the Sectional 37 final.
“You’re only as good as the talent that you have and if you don’t have the horses, you can’t do anything,” Hamaker said. “I’m ecstatic, but most of the credit goes to those kids.”
