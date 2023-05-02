ELWOOD -- On a day when the temperature reached as low as 41 degrees (despite it being May), Elwood hosted Frankton in a battle of the elements.
The game saw wind, rain and an 18-0 win for the Eagles, whose offensive power proved to be the difference.
“(The goal was) understanding that we knew we were going to battle darkness in the weather, so just trying to take care of our business,” Frankton coach Bradley Douglas said.
It looked like a stalemate to start the game with Elwood putting away three consecutive batters before also finding itself unable to score. However, the tide turned quickly in the second inning.
The Eagles (6-8, 1-3 Central Indiana Conference) put three runs on the board to take the lead. Two of the three runs came from self-inflicted wounds from Elwood -- a fielding error and a wild pitch. When the bottom of the inning rolled around, Elwood couldn’t get much going with two pop-outs and a strikeout.
Frankton added another three runs in the third while catching and pitching issues for the Panthers (2-12, 0-4) resulted in multiple wild pitches. Elwood continued to struggle at bat as well.
“We've got a couple of different catching options,” Elwood coach Grant Sailors said. “So we're trying everybody that we can. Some guys are inexperienced. Some guys just need a little more work. So it's hard this time of the year and in season where you got maybe one practice a week to work on that stuff.”
The Eagles really set themselves apart in the fourth inning, putting 11 runs on the board against Panthers relief pitcher Jayden Mullens who walked four batters in the fourth. In the bottom of the inning, Elwood hit two pop-outs and a ground out resulting in not much on the scoreboard.
Another run in the fifth inning made the score 18-0 and, after putting three final batters away in the bottom of the inning, gave Frankton the victory.
“Just battling the elements, just taking advantage of the chance to get to play, get this game in and get our first conference win of the season was the most important thing,” Douglas said.
Despite a poor defensive showing as well, Sailors focused on his team’s offensive deficiencies.
“Like I told the guys, doesn't matter if our pitchers threw a perfect game. We had two hits,” he said. “So we're not going to win games with two hits.”
Sailors praised starting pitcher Xavier Davenport, who was a positive for the Panthers.
“I think Xavier pitched really well for us,” he said. “One of the better ones we've seen. Unfortunately, I think the two errors we did have happened in that inning. But I think Xavier did good. He helped our team with the sacrifice bunt in the first inning.”
Douglas saw positives all over his team, but Jarrett Morris stood out.
“He is good on the mound,” Douglas said. “Like I said, we needed Jarrett. This was his day in the rotation to get on the mound. We needed him to come out and eat innings first and foremost. We need him just to continue to pound the zone because he had a really good outing against Oak Hill the other day on Thursday. So carrying this over -- I feel like it's good for him for the month of May.”
Elwood will host Marion in its next game Wednesday while Frankton stays on the road against Wapahani on Wednesday.