ANDERSON—With a commanding lead in the match, Frankton star junior Holli Klettheimer attempted a soft and short serve to catch Anderson off guard. When her serve did not quite have enough to clear the net, a soft—almost apologetic—voice from the junior varsity kids watching from the bleachers said, “I love you Holli.”
While she values the support, that moment was one of the few that did not go well for Klettheimer and the Eagles Tuesday night.
She put away a match-high 13 kills and Frankton exploited Anderson’s serve-receive struggles with 24 aces as the Eagles swept the Indians 3-0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-5) for their second win in as many nights.
It was the season opener for the homestanding Indians.
“I think it’s really special because the relationship matters to me, throughout the whole team,” Klettheimer—who added a block and an ace—said. “The last club season wasn’t that good with relationships, so it’s something I value.”
For coach Beth Sperry, it was a priority to get Klettheimer more involved in the offense Tuesday after a quiet—by her standards—opener Monday against Lapel with 7 kills.
“We saw that there was a need to get Holli more in the offense,” Sperry said. “I don’t know if we really did that tonight with the opportunities we had, but with the firepower we have and 6 amazing hitters, you don’t want them knowing where we’re going. We want to be balanced.”
The early moments of the match proved to be the one positive for Anderson (0-1) as they traded points with the Eagles and were tied, thanks in part to Frankton’s early struggle with the serve. The Eagles committed 6 service errors in the opening set.
But, at 8-8, Frankton’s Makena Alexander—who hit 20 softball home runs in the spring--showed she is just as strong from the service line as she is in the batter’s box.
She quickly reeled off 7 straight aces and 8 total during a 9-0 run that pushed the Eagles out to a sizable lead and took away any momentum or confidence the Indians had on their side early. Alexander would go on to finish the match with 9 total aces and 3 kills.
“The fact is that, initially, it was cat and mouse and we were right there,” Anderson coach Alexis Gurley said. “That one rotation got away from us.”
“Makena just went on a string, Emma (Sperry) went on a string, Liv (Alivia Swisher) went on a string, and that’s what we need to do to win matches,” Sperry said.
Swisher was second on the team with 6 aces.
“Serve receive has always been something we’ve struggled with, it’s always been the case on varsity,” Gurley said. “We continue to work on it and we see where the flaws are.”
The rest of the match saw the Frankton offense get in system and stay in system, much to the delight of Sperry.
Addie Brobston was next for the Eagles with 5 kills on a night when the opportunities were not as plentiful. Emma Sperry had 14 assists and 5 aces for Frankton.
When Anderson could get the offense working, Payton Sargent was the go-to weapon as she led the Indians with 3 kills. But frequent overpasses led to easy opportunities for Klettheimer and the Eagles to put away points at the net, as she did 3 times in the final set.
“I try to see out the corners of my eyes to see where the passes are,” she said. “I think that’s my favorite part of volleyball.”
The Frankton JV team won in equally convincing fashion with a 25-19, 25-11 defeat of Anderson.
After a day off Wednesday, the Eagles will open Central Indiana Conference play Thursday with a home match against Blackford while Anderson visits defending Madison County champion Pendleton Heights Wednesday.