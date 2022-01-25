FRANKTON — With the postseason fast approaching, Frankton is sharpening its defensive talons in preparation to defend its sectional championship.
Amaya Collins scored 15 points and — along with Bella Dean — spearheaded a dominant second-half defense, and the Eagles rolled to a 64-32 win over Mississinewa.
Frankton improved to 16-5 on the season while the Indians fell to 7-15.
After a Mia Catey 3-point basket gave Mississinewa the lead at 8-7, Frankton scorched the visitors with a 16-0 run with senior Lauryn Bates and sophomore Emma Sperry scoring five points each during the spurt. The Indians trimmed the lead from 23-8 to 30-21 at halftime, mainly behind the scoring of Catey.
Catey — who entered the contest averaging 14 points — scored 17 of the Indians’ 21 first-half points, earning her some extra attention from coach Stephan Hamaker and the Eagles.
“We made a halftime adjustment with Bella Dean to have her switch over — when she got in the game — to take Catey just because she rattled her a little bit in the first half. It was very evident and clear on the three or four pushoffs in a row that she was in her head. Bella Dean, when she is locked in defensively, is scary.”
The result was Catey was held scoreless from the field in the second half — managing just six points at the free-throw line — and the Eagles dominated the third quarter.
Early in the period — just after Collins converted a three-point play — Catey hit a pair at the free-throw line and, with Frankton leading 34-23, those were the final points of the quarter for Mississinewa.
Dean and Collins alternated scoring the next five Eagles’ baskets before Sperry scored five straight points, and Cagney Utterback ended a 21-2 Frankton quarter with a baseline jumper for a 51-23 lead.
“Mia Catey is an offensive threat anywhere on the floor,” Hamaker said. “She had a great first half, and we stifled her a little bit in the second half.”
Bates finished the night with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Eagles while Sperry added 13 points.
Dean, known as a defensive stopper for the Eagles, also scored nine points, adding to Coach Hamaker’s excitement.
“When she is looking to score like she was tonight and attacking the rim, now she’s a terrifying player,” he said. “It’s something we’ve been asking her to do, and she finally listened to us. I’m very proud of Bella Dean’s effort tonight, both on the offensive and defensive end.”
Catey finished with a game-high 23 points despite the Eagles’ defensive success against her after halftime.
Frankton will close out the regular season at home Friday against Central Indiana Conference and Madison County rival Elwood before heading to Lapel for its Tuesday sectional opener against Alexandria. The Eagles beat the Tigers 31-20 earlier this season, and Hamaker knows Alex will be looking for payback.
“We’ve got some advantages in some areas. We’ve got some kids who have won, know how to win and have played in many big games again and again in their careers,” he said. “But we also know that it’s not going to be a walk in the park. We’ve got to show up for three ballgames, and right now the focus is showing up on Tuesday night against Alexandria. My kids know that they’re going to give us a tough game. They always do.”
