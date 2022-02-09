FRANKTON — In search of a signature win, Ashley Fouch’s Daleville Broncos started fast and had an answer for nearly every Frankton run Wednesday night.
They could not, however, overcome Harrison Schwinn and an explosive effort from the Eagles after halftime.
Schwinn continued his hot play of late with 32 points and Colin Gardner added 22 as Frankton outscored the Broncos 23-10 in the third quarter on its way to a fast-paced 81-71 victory Wednesday night at The Eagles Nest.
Frankton climbed above the .500 mark for the season at 9-8 ahead of its Friday Central Indiana Conference showdown with Mississinewa while the Broncos fell to 8-7 with six of their losses coming against teams in Class 2A and above.
“Frankton is always disciplined,t hey’re always good and they’re always going to compete. That’s the way they are coached,” Fouch said. “My kids stayed in it, but we lost the third quarter.”
The Broncos struck early and quickly, jumping out to a 17-8 first-quarter lead on a 3-point basket by Dylan Scott.
But, in what would become a pattern, the Eagles scored nine straight points and tied the game at 17-17 on a Schwinn 3-point basket.
After the two teams traded baskets, the Broncos went on an 11-point scoring run with Meryck Adams scoring seven straight on his own to give Daleville a double-digit advantage at 30-19.
Schwinn then scored on a rebound basket just before halftime, which started another Eagles run allowing them to pull within one point when he scored early in the third quarter.
The Eagles, outrebounded in the first half by Daleville, dominated the glass in the second half, which was a big key according to Frankton coach Brent Brobston.
“We were pretty disappointed with our rebounding in the first half, but we were disappointed with a lot of the things that we did,” he said. “A lot of halftime was about attacking and figuring out how to attack and score more against their zone. I thought we were able to do that much better in the second half.”
The Eagles took their first lead of the game at 44-42 on a Blake Mills drive and led the rest of the way. The most effective second-half weapon was senior guard Jacob Davenport finding the 6-foot-4 Gardner near the basket for easy points.
“We moved Jacob to the back and Tyler (Bates) up, and once we did that, our transition went really well for us,” Brobston said. “Jacob was able to get to the rim, and that was a big thing for us.”
Davenport scored 13 points and had eight rebounds to go with a game-high 10 assists.
Schwinn has averaged better than 20 points over his last five games and credits getting stronger for his improved success this season.
“This offseason I tried to work on bettering myself and work on more than just my shooting,” Schwinn said.
The Broncos stayed in striking distance in the fourth quarter, and a Tre Johnson layup had them down just 66-63. But Bates buried a corner 3-point basket before Davenport scored five straight points and Schwinn added a three-point play to put the game out of reach.
Adams led the Broncos with 24 points, Johnson scored 20 and Scott added 14 while Camden Leisure handed out six assists.
Bates also had six assists for Frankton, who outrebounded Daleville 25-13 in the second half.
The Broncos host Union City on Friday and Eastbrook on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.