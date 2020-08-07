ANDERSON — For the Frankton girls golf team to defend its Central Indiana Conference championship without last year’s top player, others will have to step up and take hold of that No. 1 position on the team’s scorecard.
According to head coach Jeff Bates, he has plenty of candidates on a balanced roster to assume that top spot. One of those may be a senior who, until this season, had never played golf before but made quite an impression in her first nine-hole match Friday afternoon.
“Once they get going and we get further in the season, that person will emerge,” Bates said. “We really have several players that that could be. And it might be more than one, and I hope it is.”
Conference rival Oak Hill, led by a 37 from medalist Hope Mygrant, defeated the Eagles 187-217 at Meadowbrook Golf Course, but there was much for Bates to smile about after the match.
One of those smiles had to be for senior Sadie Thomas, who was the low Eagle on the day with a 52 — which was also tied for the third best overall score for the match. She was one of three Frankton players — senior Lauren Benton (52) and freshman Hannah Cain (58) were the others — who scored a new career best in the match.
It was easy for Friday to be a career best for Thomas because this is not only her first year of playing competitive golf, it is her first year playing the sport at all.
“I’ve been around golf my whole life. My dad has been playing since he was in the Army,” Thomas said. “I knew a lot about it. I had a set of clubs before, but I never used them. I’m blessed with how I played today and my team and my coach.”
She said a highlight of her day was making par on the par-3 fifth hole.
Senior Sydney Dillman shot a 55, and senior Sophia Chaplin and sophomore Bella Dean each fired a 56 for the Eagles, who will next be in action Monday when they host Wes-Del and CIC rival Alexandria. While the scores Friday were not what the Eagles believe will be the norm this season, Bates said he saw a lot he liked and plenty of room for improvement.
“There were a lot of good shots out there today, but, as you know, golf can be a funny game,” Bates said. “Sometimes you hit a great shot and get yourself in a little bit of trouble.”
The only graduate from last year’s conference title team was Ellie Anderson. She was on hand Friday as she prepares to begin her college education later this month at Brigham Young.
“It was great to see Ellie our here today. She was such a big part of that,” Bates said. “I think we have the ability to repeat. It’s going to be tough because we have to go up against Oak Hill again … and they are going to be tough to beat.”
