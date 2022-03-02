ALEXANDRIA -- Frankton was far from perfect Wednesday night, yet it had every opportunity to knock off Class 2A No. 4 Wapahani in the opening round of Sectional 40.
The Eagles answered a couple of Raider runs, but late turnovers and missed free throws doomed Frankton, and it bowed out of the tournament 49-43.
Wapahani ran off eight straight points in the final 2 1/2 minutes, after the Eagles committed four turnovers and missed four foul shots in the final period, and Frankton finished the season 13-10.
In the second game at Alexandria, Elwood played as hard as it could against top-ranked Monroe Central, but the Golden Bears moved to 22-0 with little difficulty, winning 63-26.
Despite 17 total turnovers and with its starting five in there virtually the entire game, Frankton kept the Raiders (19-4) in check and even led on four occasions, but the Eagles couldn't close the deal.
"One of our goals was 10 or less turnovers, and we didn't do a very good job of taking care of the ball and getting more possessions," Frankton coach Brent Brobston said. "We could have had eight or nine more possessions (if not for the turnovers)."
That turned out to be the fine line between an upset and elimination, particularly early in the final period. The Eagles had taken a 35-33 lead, but Wapahani scored seven unanswered points off four Frankton miscues.
Frankton did rally and go ahead 41-40 with 3:10 to play, when a double-teamed Harrison Schwinn took a lob from Tyler Bates and banked it home.
Wapahani retook the lead 43 seconds later, as Drayden Gates scored on a putback and completed a three-point play.
Free throws played a big part in the outcome. The Raiders went 5-for-6 down the stretch, while the Eagles could make only one of six tries.
At the start of the second half, Wapahani bolted ahead 30-21 at the end of a 9-0 run, but a Schwinn bucket with 40 seconds left in the third quarter put Frankton ahead 33-31.
Schwinn had a game-high 18 points, and the senior was 6-of-7 from the field, including two 3-pointers.
Bates added 13 points, and senior Davenport added eight points and nine rebounds.
Brobston went with Schwinn, Davenport, Bates and seniors Eli Manies and Blake Mills for practically the whole time. Colin Gardner, who had been a starter, was suspended from the squad last week.
"I think conditioning-wise, we were in very good shape," Brobston said. "We had guys that played more minutes than usual, and I think they did a good job with it, and they gave it everything they had."
Though Elwood realistically couldn't stay with Monroe Central, the Panthers -- who finished 1-21 -- certainly were not embarrassed.
Elwood trailed 24-8 after one quarter and 40-17 at the half. The 35-point running clock kicked in late in the third quarter (57-19).
"I thought they gave a tremendous effort," Elwood coach John Kelly said. "I told the kids before we walked out on the floor, 'Don't leave anything out there,' and I don't think they did."
Senior three-sport athlete Will Retherford came away with 15 points in his final game as a Panther.
Retherford buried a pair of triples in the second quarter and another one in the final minutes, and he scored all nine of the Panthers' second-half points.
"He's a very special kid," Kelly said. "He's been the backbone to our team, and he's a natural leader. He's truly given us an adhesive, and his absolute stability for this team has been amazing."
Hunter Sallee added seven points and Jayden Reese four for the Panthers.
Kelly was also pleased his team turned it over only 11 times.
