FRANKTON — Frankton debuted its latest facility upgrade Friday night, but Tipton junior Eli Carter treated the occasion as his own private party.
Carter rushed for four touchdowns and over 150 yards as the eighth-ranked Tipton Blue Devils spoiled the opening of the new Otis Cress Field at Frankton High School Friday night, handing the Eagles a 34-0 defeat in the season opener for both teams.
Frankton had been playing at the elementary school stadium since 2000 after games had been held at the high school for the first 30 years of the program. The new turf field kept the same name in honor of the Frankton football and wrestling coaching legend and prior to kickoff, over 60 former Eagles football players were introduced on the field to commemorate the occasion.
“I wish we could have given them a better product,” Frankton coach Mark Luzadder said with a smile. “It was great having everybody back here, having some electricity in the stadium, having us back here on Otis Cress Field and on this new turf is good. We’ve got a lot of community support, but we didn’t back that up on play. But just the fact that the community came out to watch us after the seasons they’ve had, we’ve got to get better to show them who we are, but it was great to be out here.”
It was also the Eagles debut for Luzadder, who was happy at times with his team’s defensive effort, but did not see the results he was hoping for.
Carter was at least partly responsible.
Carter scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter to open the scoring and added an 11-yard run in the second period. For the most part, Frankton held tough at the line of scrimmage and forced the Blue Devils to drive the field.
“I’m proud that we made them drive, but our mentality is that we’ve got to swarm the ball,” Luzadder said. “We made them punt maybe one time. The defense we showed (in a preseason scrimmage) against Yorktown could have handled this offense.”
Frankton managed just one first half first down and, with the next two scores, the Blue Devils broke the game wide open.
Carter broke loose for an 87-yard touchdown run with 7:26 remaining in the first half for a 20-0 lead. That was the advantage at halftime after the Frankton defense held at the goal line and Tipton missed a field goal.
But on the second half kickoff, Nate Powell of Tipton ran through the middle untouched for 83 yards to give the Blue Devils an added cushion.
Four minutes later, Carter capped his night with a 3-yard scoring plunge and a 34-0 Tipton win.
Luzadder and the Eagles — who converted just four second half first downs — will need to recover quickly as they will travel to Lapel next Friday. The Bulldogs routed Wabash 44-7 in their season opener.
“I know it’s a big rival for everyone,” Luzadder said. “For me, it’s just another opponent on our schedule. We going to game plan the heck out of it and we’re going to practice hard, but we’ve got to get better, that’s for sure.”
