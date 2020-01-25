FRANKTON — After a lackluster first two quarters of basketball, Frankton coach Brent Brobston kept his team in the locker room much longer than usual. He did not send the team back to the floor until just a minute remained at halftime, and they got no warm-up shots up.
He felt there was no need to practice shooting. They needed to find toughness.
They found just enough.
The Eagles outscored Maconaquah 8-2 over the game’s final three minutes and held on for a 44-38 victory at the Eagles Nest on Saturday.
It was the first meeting between the two programs, and Brobston knew the 4-8 Braves were a much tougher opponent than their record indicated.
“They knocked off Peru, who is 10-1, and that’s a big (rivalry) win for them,” he said. “We saw them live against Oak Hill, and they lost on a last-second shot, so we knew coming in that they presented a challenge for us. They’re really disciplined and well coached.”
Not only did the Eagles have to battle a talented Class 3A team, they had to fight themselves a little. Saturday marked the first time this season Frankton (8-6) played on back-to-back nights as the Eagles were coming off a tough road loss to Luke Brown and Blackford.
“That had an effect on us,” Brobston said. “Obviously, we had to play last night in a very difficult game, and we had to press last night to get back in the game because we were down so much. We expected so much out of them last night, but we needed that same kind of effort tonight.”
The Eagles looked like a team with tired legs early.
Frankton converted just six of 21 field goal tries and were 0-for-5 from the 3-point line in the first half while also committing nine turnovers and being outrebounded 15-14.
Yet, despite scoring just six second quarter points — the last two on a Zack Davenport runner at the buzzer — Frankton found itself down just 20-15 when it entered the locker room for halftime adjustments.
The Eagles quickly showed a renewed energy at the outset of the third quarter.
Ayden Brobston got to the rim for two, and after Zack Davenport collected a steal, he found younger brother Jacob for a 3-point basket, and the game was tied at 20-20 just two possessions into the second half.
“We thought we were a little soft there in the first half,” Coach Brobston said. “We talked (at halftime) about the ball being taken out of our hands a couple times. It was a toughness issue. That prolonged our halftime speech that we needed to get a little bit tougher in the second half.”
Over the next quarter-and-a-half, there were seven lead changes and three ties before Jacob Davenport gave the Eagles the lead for good with a runner for a 40-38 advantage.
Frankton converted 4-of-6 at the free-throw line in the closing seconds, including 3-of-4 from senior Ethan Bates, and kept the Braves off the scoreboard for the final three minutes to lock up the win.
It was a frustrating night for Bates, the team’s leading scorer. But, despite being held without a field goal and scoring just five points at the free-throw line, Brobston wanted the ball in his hands at crunch time.
“His whole career, he’s made big free throws at big times,” he said. “We like having the ball in his hands at the end of games.”
Ayden Brobston led all players with 16 points and 11 rebounds while the 12 points posted by Jacob Davenport represents a career high.
Frankton will host Elwood next Friday in a girls and boys doubleheader.
The Eagles junior varsity team held off a late Braves comeback for a 48-44 victory. Sophomore Harrison Schwinn led Frankton with 19 points.
