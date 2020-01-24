HARTFORD CITY – It was a tale of two games for Frankton as both the boys and girls squads tipped off at Blackford on Friday. After falling behind early, the Eagles rallied to a 50-44 win over the Bruins in the girls game, tying Frankton for second place in the Central Indiana Conference standings.
In the boys matchup, the Eagles struggled in the first half as they were outscored by Blackford 36-13. An adjustment in the second half wasn’t enough as Frankton fell 68-43. It’s Frankton’s worst loss since losing to Lapel in 2016.
From tipoff, it took the Eagles to a while to get going in the opener. More than half of their points in the first quarter were from the line, which was only three. However, Frankton caught fire from the second quarter to the finish as shots began to fall and the defense began to lockdown.
“I thought we got a lot of high percent shots, especially in the first half,” Eagles girls coach Stephen Hamaker said. “Our 3-point shooting kept us in the game and allowed us keep a lead at the end of the first half. I was really proud of the way we closed out the game. We got them really frustrated with our defense, and they have some pretty good players.”
In the second quarter, the 3-ball came alive for Frankton as they shot four from deep in those eight minutes. By halftime, the Eagles were 4-of-9 from deep and held a 23-19 lead over the Bruins. Frankton didn’t let easy points at the line get away as it went 5-for-6 from the charity stripe. The Eagles finished 6-of-17 from 3 and 12-of-15 from the line.
“I feel like if we get a lead, I have a lot of confidence in my players to step up to the foul line,” Hamaker said. “We make that a normalcy in pressure free-throw shooting in our practice every day. The credit really goes to the girls because they stepped up mentally and knocked it down.”
While the Eagles’ offense continued to remain consistent into the second half, the team’s defense began to shine as well. After Blackford’s Olivia Leas knocked down 10 points in the third quarter, the Frankton defense limited her to just three in the fourth. The Eagles also forced 11 turnovers in the second half alone and 21 overall.
Frankton’s offensive charge was led by senior Addie Gardner and junior Ava Gardner, who combined for 29 points. Addie lead the way with 16 while Ava had 13.
“When we can get both of them going, it’s a pretty good night,” Hamaker said. “Both of them are very offensively skilled, but I was more impressed with the way they were locked in defensively. They did a really good job taking turns on Nos. 2 and 3.”
Frankton’s win pushed it into the top three in the CIC standings, tied with Mississinewa and a game behind Oak Hill. Conference champion implications will hang high as the Eagles will meet the Indians at The Eagles Nest next weekend.
“We’re going to try and put up as many shots as we can, especially around the rim,” Hamaker said. “We’re going to work on our defensive plan, so when shots aren’t falling we’re doing what we need to do defensively on every possession.”
In the night cap, Blackford’s Luke Brown ran wild from start to finish. He scored 31 points, knocking down five of Blackford’s six shots from deep. Eagles head coach Brent Brobston said his game plan in the first half is what put his team in a hole early.
“I picked the wrong thing to start out on defensively,” Brobston said. “We should’ve hedged the ball screen all night, like we did in the second half, and I didn’t give my team an opportunity to win early in the game. We tried to play Brown 1-on-1 on the ball screen, and he just shot too much and too well.”
The first quarter saw the Eagles down by nine and struggling to shoot from deep as they were 0-for-5 from outside the arc. The second quarter saw Frankton freeze on offense as it was outscored 17-3. Junior Luke Sheward had the Eagles’ lone three points off a 3-pointer, upping Frankton’s shooting count to 1-of-8 from 3. He finished with four points.
Down by 23 going into the second half, the Eagles came out with some energy with 16 points in the second half while drawing two offensive fouls, one of which was on Brown. Frankton saw offensive production from sophomore Ayden Brobston, who lead the team with 10 points.
“I told them at halftime we could hang our heads and give up or we could adjust and try to get back into the game,” Brobston said. “We did adjust and got back to an 11-point deficit. The effort was outstanding.”
However, the large deficit, Brown’s impact all over the court and the team’s struggle to hold onto the ball proved to be too much. Frankton turned over the ball 21 times to Blackford’s 15. The team also struggled from 3, shooting 5-for-19. The Eagles host Maconaquah on Saturday.
“We’re still trying to figure some things out, especially offensively,” Brobston said. “I love the way were coming and approaching things every day. I think they’ve bought into everything and done everything right. … It’s just tonight we made some mental errors in the first half that we can’t make.”
