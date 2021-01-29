Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.