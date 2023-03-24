FRANKTON – Where there’s Class 2A Frankton softball, there is often Madison-Grant.
Locked in the Central Indiana Conference and the same regional field in recent years, the rivalry has resulted in either heartbreak or elation.
Last year, the Frankton Eagles endured both.
Able to best the Argylls during the regular season -- 3-2, in extra innings -- to win the outright CIC title, the Eagles (19-8, 7-0 CIC) struggled to repeat the feat in the postseason, losing 5-3 in the regional finals, which halted their attempt at back-to-back semistate runs.
“They’ve been a new rivalry for us in the state tournament for the last couple of years. We played a tough game with them two years ago, and then I thought, a few plays here or there last year, and we could have been going to semistate as well,” Frankton head coach Jeremy Parker said. “Coaches probably remember that a little bit more than the girls do, but I do know we have a lot of girls that do remember how that felt.”
Needless to say, the Eagles would prefer to resume their winning ways against the rival Argylls similar to their season sweep in 2021 that included a 7-2 regular-season thumping and a 6-5 regional win in extra innings.
However, if they replicate the past, it will be without one of their most reliable weapons: pitching ace Addy Coppess.
“We lost four starters, and the main position will be, obviously, our pitcher of the year, Addy Coppess. She got a lot of innings the last couple of years, so that’s going to be a big role to fill, and I have a couple of girls stepping up, and hopefully we’re going to fill that void,” Parker said.
Coppess was lights out in 2022, striking out 171 batters in 126 1/3 innings with a 1.88 ERA and a 15-4 record.
The Eagles are turning to junior Claire Duncan (6.35 ERA, 1-2) and sophomore Paige Parker (3.87 ERA, 3-2) to offset the loss of Coppess, who also hit .420 with 27 RBI and three home runs.
“Both of them have worked hard in the offseason, and I’m looking forward to see where we can go,” Parker said. “Then, I also have a freshman (Grace Kessinger). We’re expecting big things from her.”
While Coppess’ absence will be felt, the Eagles are far from a postseason afterthought.
Since 1995, they’ve collected seven regional titles, and in the past 35 seasons, they’ve won 15 sectional crowns, including six in the past 12 seasons.
“Our sectional is always tough. There are several good teams in our sectional, and we know we’ll have to be ready come the end of May,” Parker said.
The competition will need to prepare for Butler commit Makena Alexander, a power-hitting shortstop who is projected to slide over to third base at the collegiate level.
As a junior, Alexander paced the Eagles’ batting order by hitting .658 with 52 hits in 79 at-bats. She scored 47 runs, drove in 56, crushed 20 home runs and had nine doubles with three triples.
“She’s a nice person to have in the middle of your lineup, and we just hope we can get some people on in front of her to hit in and people after her,” Parker said. “Hopefully, with it still being early in the season that our confidence will continue to build as it goes, so we can have a pretty good hitting lineup. We just have to get better defensively and pitching.”
Defensively, Alexander will be surrounded by a plethora of returning starters, particularly in the infield.
At first base, the Eagles have junior Gracie Smith back along with junior Jersey Marsh (.302, 17 RBI, four home runs) at second base and Duncan (.398, 15 RBI) at third.
Junior Jill Hilderbrand (.347, 13 RBI, two home runs) returns as a designated player and could see time in the outfield and behind the plate. Hilderbrand is actively vying for time at catcher with sophomore Aubree Engelking.
“We have our entire starting infield returning, so I feel really good about that defensively,” Parker said. “We lost two outfielders, but I feel like we have outfielders to fill those roles.”
Returning in center field is senior Alivia Swisher (.344), who is known for covering a lot of ground in a hurry. Amaya Collins, a junior, is projected to contribute after being ineligible last season.
Other players battling for playing time in the outfield include sophomore Mia Brooks and junior Kinley Lapierre.
“I never look at our team as a rebuilding team because I just think we have enough people that will come in and play their role, and by the end of the season, I think we’re going to be very competitive,” Parker said. “I have a great group of kids, and that’s what makes coaching fun. That they have a desire to get better every single day.”