FRANKTON — Frankton gave another spirited battle against a Central Indiana Conference power but could not come up with the offense it needed in a 21-7 loss to Mississinewa on Friday.
This marked the 15th straight win for Mississinewa in the series, but the Indians needed to battle longer to seal this victory. The average margin for the previous 14 wins was over 35 points, and the Eagles were in this one all the way.
Mississinewa (2-3, 1-2 CIC) took the opening kickoff and drove 66 yards, Nolan Quaderer hit Deakon Dilts on a crossing pattern for a 17-yard score and it was 7-0 Indians less than four minutes into the game.
Much of the first half saw both teams struggling to put together any kind of drive. Mississinewa hurt itself with five first-half penalties — including one that negated a 74-yard touchdown run by Hayden Nelson — committed a turnover when Austin Nunley forced a fumble and surrendered three sacks.
But during the first half, Frankton (2-3, 1-2) rarely took advantage of the opportunities it was presented.
“That first half — I felt for both teams — that was a really bad football game,” Frankton coach Mark Luzadder said. “I didn’t feel like there was a lot of excitement on the football field or guys running around. We’ve got to be better than that. We’ve been better than that. We’ve got to correct the effort part before anything else.”
After Frankton was forced to punt on its first three possessions, Quaderer doubled the Mississinewa lead with a 7-yard keeper to make it 14-0.
Frankton runners Crew Farrell and Nate Luzadder could find no running room, and quarterback Gage Rastetter had little to no time in the pocket to look for receivers as the Mississinewa defense manhandled the Eagles' offensive line.
“We got our butts kicked up front,” Coach Luzadder said. “The film will show that, and there’s not denying it. Anyone who watched this game -- we had no time to throw it and no holes to run it. The boys know that. We’ve got to get better up front if we want to win sectional.”
But Frankton did have an answer after Austin Nunley returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards. Three plays later, Farrell found one of the rare holes in the Mississinewa defense and scampered in from 20 yards out, trimming the halftime deficit for Frankton to 14-7.
The Frankton offense was more anemic in the second half, managing just three first downs in five possessions, four of which resulted in punts before the Eagles turned the ball over on downs on their final drive.
Bradyn Douglas punted nine times for Frankton, averaging 30 yards per boot and pinning Mississinewa inside its own 20 four times.
Mississinewa added a Hayden Nelson 46-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
The Eagles will face another stern CIC test next week when they travel to Class 3A seventh-ranked Oak Hill (5-0), 35-6 winners at Madison-Grant on Friday night.
“Although the conference may be out of our reach, the sectional is not,” Coach Luzadder said. “We won’t see Oak Hill or Misssissinewa in sectional. They’re 3A. We’ve hung with Eastbrook. We’ve beaten Tipton. We’ve beaten Elwood, so we’re still in a sectional hunt.”