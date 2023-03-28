FRANKTON — Clutch is a word associated with a big-time offensive play in a high-leverage situation when the stakes are high.
It is an adjective that can also describe Frankton’s softball pitching and defense Tuesday night in a 9-4 win over Madison County rival Lapel.
The Eagles scored seven of their nine runs with two outs, including four during an important five-run sixth inning rally, which brought a smile to coach Jeremy Parker’s face after his team struggled in that department in a season-opening 4-2 win over Hamilton Heights.
“We have been talking about that all week because in our first game against Hamilton Heights, we left a lot of people on base with two outs,” he said. “I told them coming into the sixth we would need a run or two because they were at the top of their order.”
It started in the opening frame.
Makena Alexander walked with one out and one out later scored on a wild pitch for the game’s first run. The next two Eagles reached base on a single by Jilly Hilderbrand and a walk to Amaya Collins before Aubree Engelking and Paige Parker delivered runs home with two-out singles for an early 3-0 lead.
That appeared to be all the run support starting pitcher Claire Duncan would need as the senior cruised through the first four innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four.
Duncan — who entered the game hitting .875 — led off the fourth with a single to right, moved to third on an Alexander double and scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 lead.
But the Lapel bats started finding Duncan’s offerings in the fifth.
Jordan Tracy doubled to lead off the inning, and Delaney Balser walked one out later. Duncan struck out Amyiah Nunn looking for the second out, but Paige Stires lined a triple to right center to cut the lead to 4-2 and prompt Coach Parker to bring in freshman Grace Kessinger to relieve the senior starter.
“Travel ball, you only play an hour and fifteen minutes, and they don’t usually pitch more than three or four innings,” he said. “We got some good innings out of (Duncan). I thought she was in control for the most part. Maybe she got a little tired and held onto the ball.”
After walking Karlie Jannings, Kessinger escaped further trouble when first baseman Gracie Smith made a running catch as she stepped into the Lapel dugout.
It was not the last time Smith’s glove came up big with two outs.
After Jannings struck out the side in the Frankton half of the fifth, Lapel loaded the bases against Kessinger with one out, and Coach Parker summoned his daughter Paige to take over in the circle with a 2-0 count on Balser.
After two straight strikes to even the count, Parker induced Balser to line out to Jersey Marsh at second before Smith made a diving catch on a foul pop by Nunn to end the threat and the inning.
“If Gracie didn’t make those plays, that hitter could have gotten a hit, and I thought that was really big in changing the game,” Paige Parker said. “After making those plays, we went in and got more hits, and that affected the whole game.”
Coach Parker knew his team needed to score in the sixth, and it more than came through.
Alivia Swisher walked and Kinley LaPierre and Duncan followed with bunt singles to load the bases with nobody out for Alexander. The Butler commit launched a long fly to left that was caught by Tracy for a sacrifice fly and a 5-2 lead.
Marsh followed with a bunt attempt, but Lapel catcher Hannah Laughlin fielded the ball and tagged out LaPierre trying to score for the second out.
But Hilderbrand followed with a two-run single, and Collins and Engelking added RBI singles to close out the five-run rally.
The first two Lapel batters reached in the seventh, and Alexa Owens and Tracy delivered two-out RBI singles, but Parker induced Balser to ground to shortstop and, fittingly, Smith came through with the glove once again, scooping out Alexander’s low throw to end the inning and the game.
“She didn’t hit in the lineup, and a lot of players would get down,” Coach Parker said. “If she doesn’t make that play, what happens on the next pitch? I’m super proud of her.”
After a 13-3 loss by run-rule in its last outing at Zionsville, Lapel was pleased with the effort against its rival in which neither team committed a fielding error.
“I just told the girls that that final score does not reflect how we played in that game,” Lapel coach Ellie Balbach said. “You take how we played against Zionsville and today — we were mentally in this game, like, 10 times more.”
Lapel will travel to Yorktown on Wednesday while Frankton will not return to the diamond until April 11 for the Madison County tournament first round when it visits defending champion Pendleton Heights.