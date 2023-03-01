NEW CASTLE – Big shots in big moments. Big rebounds to deny Jay County extra possessions. Big plays to offset a bad case of the turnovers.
Frankton played big Wednesday night in the cavernous New Castle Fieldhouse, holding off Jay County 44-39 to earn a spot in the Class 3A sectional semifinals Friday night.
“It’s just a more physical, stronger game,” Eagles coach Brent Brobston said of the school’s move to 3A this year. “The main concentration for us tonight was to outrebound them. We thought that was going to be a key factor in this game.”
Frankton won that battle 30-18, including grabbing nine offensive rebounds.
Frankton led for every minute of the second half, but twice Jay County trimmed the lead to four points, and on both occasions had the ball with a chance to narrow the gap even more. The first time, after the Patriots missed a 3-pointer, sophomore Brady Carmack went in strong for a lay-in that made it 36-30.
At the other end, Carmack stepped in a passing lane, got the steal and raced in for another lay-in to make it 38-30.
“I’m extremely proud of Carmack, because earlier in the season, he didn’t play as hard as we needed him to play. He didn’t play with confidence, and we think he’s come a long way in the last 10 games,” Brobston said.
Carmack finished with six points and seven rebounds, and that fourth-quarter burst reinforced what Brobston told him in the first half, when Carmack walked off the floor in frustration and heard, “Go settle down, we’re going to need you.”
“It doesn’t matter what I think or what he thinks,” Brobston said of the foul that rattled Carmack. “We had three good officials. He called a foul, he thought he hooked him on the arm, and my statement to him was, ‘Now shut up and play the game.’”
After the Carmack run, Jay County made four straight free throws to get within four again, 38-34. But sophomore Joey Wright made six of eight free throws from there to the end, keeping the Eagles in front.
In this Frankton win, there was more than Carmack’s hustle and Wright’s free throws. There was senior Tyler Bates making five 3-pointers and leading the Eagles offensively with 15 points. There was senior Collin Gardner grabbing a team-best eight rebounds. There was junior Nate Moore quietly scoring eight points, including a big putback after he grabbed an offensive rebound.
The Eagles had leads of nine points late in the second quarter and late in the third, but the comfort factor kept slipping away from them, in part because of 25 turnovers. Jay County’s defense played long and aggressive, and Frankton struggled to break it down for most of the night.
“They’ve got good length, and they’ve also got good strategy with their 1-2-2 in terms of their location,” Brobston said. “It’s something that’s hard to prepare for.”
Frankton (13-11) will play the winner of the Yorktown-New Castle game in Friday’s second semifinal at New Castle. The Patriots finish the season 9-12.
“That just tells you about our heart and effort, because if you can win a game turning it over that much — I told them that after the game, your effort and intensity and your heart and passion was great,” Brobston said. “Now we’ve got to clean up that mess or we won’t get past Friday night.”