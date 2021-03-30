FRANKTON — The emotional highs and lows of a rivalry can turn in an instant.
When it’s a softball game, they can change in a single pitch.
After a late Frankton rally appeared to have been squelched by a double play, Mackenzie Swango wasted no time delivering the go-ahead run on the next pitch with a clutch two-out single to lift the Eagles to their first lead and an eventual 6-4 win over rival Lapel.
Frankton improved to 2-0 while Lapel dropped its second game in as many days to fall to 2-2. The Eagles and Bulldogs have split their last 10 meetings.
The Bulldogs held the lead for much of the game, but Frankton was able to tie the game twice. Makena Alexander tied the score at 3-3 in the third with her second home run of the season, and McKenzie McCorkhill knotted the game at 4-4 in the fifth with a two-out single, her second RBI of the game.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Eagles went right to work on relief pitcher Avery Bailey.
Jilly Hildebrand led off with a single to right, and following bunt singles by Jersey Marsh and Adyson Coppess, Frankton was in business with the bases loaded and nobody out.
Claire Duncan followed with a fly ball to Lapel centerfielder Chloe Tucker, who threw a strike to home. Bulldogs catcher Taylor Williams then caught Hildebrand wandering too far off third for a double play.
But Swango — Frankton’s lone senior — ripped the next pitch into right field for a single to score Marsh, and when the ball was booted in the outfield, pinch runner Emma Thomas scampered home for the 6-4 lead.
“It just about took us out of a big inning,” Frankton coach Jeremy Parker said. “I’m proud that we didn’t quit. We got down early. We were down most of the game. Every inning we came back. Then they’d score. Even though we’re a young team, it shows that they have a lot of fight in them.”
Few fought harder than Coppess, who also pitched a complete game, battling into and out of trouble throughout. She surrendered two earned runs on nine hits while striking out five and walking three, although she issued no bases on balls after the second inning.
“I just needed to focus more and be more confident in it,” she said. “I know a lot of people on their team, and it’s always a good game with Lapel. I just got in my head a little bit. But I got there.”
Lapel loaded the bases in the first two innings against Coppess, but only managed two earned runs out of those rallies. But Parker said the biggest moment for his junior pitcher came in the top of the sixth.
After Tucker led off with a single for the Bulldogs, Coppess had to face Lapel’s biggest bat in Ashlynn Allman, who had a single earlier in the game and has two home runs this season. On a 2-2 pitch — following two foul balls — Coppess got the strikeout. Two fielder’s choice grounders followed to end the inning and set the stage for the game-winning rally.
“I thought, defensively, that inning getting Allman out was a big out. That was big,” Parker said.
“It was really big for me, but I knew I had to keep control of myself for the next out,” Coppess said.
Lapel scored in the first on a single by Williams and a walk to Bailey that forced in a second run. Lapel again loaded the bases in the second but only managed one unearned run. Those early missed opportunities will haunt the Bulldogs.
“We were leaving way too many runners on base. That’s for sure,” Lapel coach Scott Rich said.
Lapel will look to bounce back Wednesday at Yorktown while Frankton will not play again until it visits Elwood on April 13 to open Madison County tournament play.
