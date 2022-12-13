SELMA — The Frankton girls basketball team traveled about 45 minutes down the road Tuesday evening to face Wapahani. After the final buzzer, it was worth it.
The Eagles(8-3) defeated the Warriors(8-2) 47-41.
Frankton opened the game with a tough defense. The Eagles forced their opponent to drive in and did not allow any good looks from deep.
But as the first quarter went on, that same defense started to look lost and gave up many baskets including threes. On the offensive side, turnovers did not help them in the first quarter. From passing to just losing the ball, the Eagles could not hang on to the ball.
After a first quarter timeout at the three-minute mark, the Eagles trailed by nine. Junior guard/forward Emma Sperry thought this was normal.
“We kind of have experience with that,” she said. “We just weathered the storm, and we just made shots.”
The rest of the first half saw many things for Frankton. Their defense started to get back to its early first quarter self. But the turnovers on offense continued to be an issue. Those led to baskets from the home team.
But then senior forward Haylee Niccum drew a foul on a made 3-point shot. This got the Eagles’ bench fired up. After that, the Eagles started to find their groove. The turnovers slowed down and more Frankton players started to hit shots.
Going into halftime, Frankton trailed 24-23.
The second half started with the Raiders hitting multiple 3-point shots. But then the physicality of both teams kicked in. The officials let their whistles loose in the third quarter on both contestants.
With 1:47 left in the third quarter, junior guard Amaya Collins drove in on a fast break and drew a foul. She knocked down both free throws and two plays later, the Eagles had the lead.
Later in the fourth quarter, Wapahani fought its way back and took the lead. But Collins once again converted for her team, hitting a 3-pointer to regain the Frankton lead.
In the final 25 seconds, the Eagles held onto the ball and forced the Raiders to foul. This carried the team to its eighth victory of the year.
Leaders for the Eagles were Sperry with 13 points and Niccum with 12. Head coach Stephan Hamaker thought this victory was a game changer.
“I thought this was kind of a make-or-break point,” he said. “We kind of needed this one to kind of get our heads right and to kind of refocus. We were supposed to have a 6 a.m. practice tomorrow, but that’s been canceled because we have our heads back.”
The JV game was a competitive one, but Wapahani held on to defeat Frankton by three.