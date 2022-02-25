FRANKTON — Stephan Hamaker’s Frankton classroom is adorned with art that betrays his multiple passions.
One wall is covered with student drawings of various dinosaurs sorted under the headings Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous, the periods in which each great lizard lived. Another wall features pictures of Indiana University basketball, including former coach Bobby Knight.
Tuesday is Hamaker’s film day as he preps for the next opponent, in this case Forest Park in Saturday’s Class 2A state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Much like the scientists he uses in lessons for his science classes, Hamaker is gathering data on the Rangers and formulating hypotheses on the best way for his Frankton Eagles to come out on top this weekend. Replacing the periodic table of elements and science textbooks on his desk, Post-Its and game notes surround the coach as he looks to ensure success for the Eagles.
“I think Bobby Knight said … his biggest fear was he didn’t have his team prepared,” he said. “I think the longer I’ve done this, the more I realize that I hate losing more than I love winning. I just can’t miss anything. I feel that’s my job to prepare these kids so they can execute Saturday.”
Frankton (23-5) will take the Gainbridge court at approximately 12:45 p.m. and, like Forest Park (25-3), the Eagles are making their second finals appearance and will seek their first state championship.
Much like Frankton’s conquests at regional and semistate the last two weeks, the Rangers have a size advantage over the Eagles.
Six-foot-one junior Amber Tretter leads the Rangers with 17.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while 5-9 Carley Begle averages 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds. Frankton did not shy away from its taller opponents from Winchester or Fairfield and doesn’t plan to begin now.
“I don’t think that really bothers us. About every other team has been bigger than us,” Frankton senior guard and leading scorer Lauryn Bates said. “I don’t think it affects me, and it definitely doesn’t have an effect on Cagney Utterback.”
The 5-2 Utterback has been guarding players bigger than her throughout the season and will once again be giving away at least six inches to her opponent Saturday.
Both teams average better than 50 points but have also had to grind out low-scoring affairs during the tournament. The Eagles have no intention of changing the way they play and will look to score in transition.
“Anytime you can create some easy baskets, it builds energy into your defense,” Hamaker said. “Those energy baskets or quick baskets were few and far between against Fairfield, and at the same time, I thought our defense was really good.”
Frankton knows it will have to be better on offense Saturday than it was in the semistate victory when it shot 31% overall and just 13% from 3-point range. Bates is confident the Eagles will get back on track this week and said a good start is important to that end.
“Nerves will be a big part of that, and once we get into the flow of the game, it’ll be good,” she said. “I think being able to drive and also hit shots from the outside will help us a lot.”
In addition to Bates (14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds) and Utterback (6.8 points, 2.8 assists), senior Bailee Webb (7 points), and sophomores Emma Sperry (10.5 points, 6.9 rebounds) and Amaya Collins (6.3 points) are the expected starters with junior Bella Dean (5.1 points) the primary sub off Hamaker’s bench.
Bates, Utterback, Webb and Dean are among the eight current Eagles who were a part of the 2020 team that lost to Linton-Stockton in the final. Forest Park coach Tony Hasenour concedes that experience is a big edge to Frankton.
“They definitely have a comfort factor in their favor having been here as players, coaches and fans,” he said. “They’re familiar with the surroundings on Saturday, and this is a new experience for all of us. It’s still going to come down to game plan, preparing and coming out and making baskets.”
Hamaker said Frankton has a healthy respect for Forest Park, but the Eagles have confidence in themselves.
“We’re trying to ride into this with confidence and ride into this knowing that we’ve got that opportunity at redemption,” Hamaker added. “At the end of the day, that’s what these kids want is a chance to redeem themselves for their performance in 2020.”
Expected starters for the Rangers include Tretter, Begle, senior Alli Welp (9.7 points) and juniors Lydia Betz (8.6 points, 3.5 assists) and Gabey Gray (4.1 points).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.