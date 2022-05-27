LAPEL — Elwood was determined not to allow Makena Alexander to decide the winner of the Class 2A Sectional 40 championship game Friday.
The rest of the Frankton Eagles were happy to oblige.
Adyson Coppess didn’t allow a hit after the third inning and finished with 10 strikeouts, and Jilly Hilderbrand was 3-for-3 at the plate to lead a 10-hit attack as Frankton won its second straight sectional championship with an 8-0 decision against its Central Indiana Conference rival.
“Our bond this year is insane, and we love each other like a family,” Coppess said. “And I’m blessed for it.”
It was the third straight postseason outing with double-digit strikeouts for Coppess, who fanned 14 hitters in the semifinal victory against Wapahani on Wednesday and 12 in a first-round win against Winchester on Tuesday.
She retired 13 of the final 14 Panthers she faced Friday and has 145 strikeouts for the season.
“I just think she was locked in from the get-go,” Frankton coach Jeremy Parker said. “I think she was mentally ready today, and we’ve been talking about this. We knew that Elwood wanted us. We’ve played them (in) four or five straight close games. And they have a great team.”
The Eagles (19-7) jumped to an early 3-0 lead with the aid of some Elwood miscues and a nearly one-hour delay for rain and lightning.
Coppess walked on a full count to lead off the game, and Alexander was issued an intentional free pass one out later. Lauryn Williams worked the count to 1-1 before horizontal rainfall caused the umpires to send the teams to their dugouts.
Roughly 10 minutes into the rain delay, lightning was spotted to trigger a mandatory 30-minute extension, and the bleachers were cleared of fans.
After the lightning delay expired, the teams were given 10 minutes to warm up before play resumed. Parker used that time to make a daring decision. He’d attempt a double-steal on the next pitch.
Pinch runner Amaya Collins stole third easily, and Alexander followed her into second. Both runners scored when Williams’ subsequent infield grounder was erred, and the Eagles had all the runs they’d need.
Hilderbrand added an RBI single with two outs, and Frankton was off and running.
“If we get thrown out there (on the double steal), we get thrown out, then we maybe take the inning out,” Parker said. “And we put pressure on Lauryn that we go to two strikes because we were taking there. But if she hits away, then we hit into a double play, then we’re out of the inning. So it was just a chancy call, and it worked out good for us.”
Hilderbrand also singled in the third, and McKenzie McCorkhill advanced pinch-runner Emma Thomas to second with a sacrifice bunt before Alivia Swisher’s two-out double gave the Eagles a four-run lead.
Hilderbrand also factored into the scoring in the fifth with a lead-off single. Thomas stole second and scored on McCorkhill’s base hit to make it 5-0.
“I think just taking my time and taking a deep breath — in and out,” Hilderbrand said of the process that led to her perfect day at the plate. “And just never rolling my hands is what my main focus is.”
Elwood (18-9) had a few early chances to answer Frankton’s offense.
Kaylee Guillemette walked and Makenzie Cornwell singled with one out in the first. Both runners advanced on an infield groundout, but Coppess escaped the jam when Jaleigh Crawford lined out sharply to shortstop Alexander.
The Panthers loaded the bases with two outs in the third on singles by Guillemette — who reached base in all three of her plate appearances — Scott and Crawford. But Coppess got a three-pitch strikeout to end the rally.
Elwood’s only base runner in the final four innings came on a one-out walk to Guillemette in the fifth.
Coppess limited the Panthers to just four hits and issued three walks.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Coppess said. “My team had my back tonight, and I am so thankful for them.”
Alexander, who was intentionally walked in her first three at-bats, got in on the action with one out in the sixth. She blasted the first pitch she saw from reliever Alivia Boston — a fastball on the outside corner — over the right-center field fence and nearly drove it to the batting cage down the left-field line of the adjoining diamond.
Some members of the Frankton Faithful retrieved the ball and presented it to Alexander after the game. It was her 20th homer of the season, and she admitted that number holds some significance.
“Twenty definitely means a lot to me for a high school season, especially getting later in the season, getting a little bit tired, a little bit worn down,” Alexander said. “But it definitely means a lot.”
Frankton added two runs in the seventh after pinch-hitters Collins and Kinley LaPierre singled and scored on a one-out single by Coppess. Alexander came to the plate with two outs but was intentionally walked for the fourth time.
The Eagles will host Tuesday’s regional in a rematch against Madison-Grant. Frankton won the regular-season meeting 3-2 on May 12 in a game that essentially determined the CIC champion.
“I think it’ll be a great game,” Parker said. “That’s what softball in Madison County is — great.”