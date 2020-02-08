LAPEL — Maybe defense really does win championships.
The Frankton girls basketball team is convinced, and it is also the Class 2A Sectional 40 champion.
Frankton held Wapahani to seven points in the first half and never let the Raiders get close enough to sniff a comeback as the Eagles prevailed 50-39 in Saturday’s title tilt.
Frankton will take on Eastbrook in next week’s regional on the Eagles home court.
“I like to play full-court press,” said Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker. “I think its exciting. But that just isn’t this group. During the season, when we broke it down, we found out that we’re a very good half-court defensive team.”
Of that, the Raiders are now convinced.
Frankton limited Wapahani to 11 field goals out of 47 attempts.
“We knew that defense was what would be a key to us winning,” said Addie Gardner, who had five points in the title game. “This is a team, and we have a lot of people who can score.”
In this game, senior Grace Alexander came up as big as anyone. She didn’t score in the first half, but got 12 in the second to be the game’s leading scorer.
“I just saw the gaps in the defense and my teammates did a great job of getting the ball to me,” said Alexander. “We just wanted to win this so bad. Everyone contributed.”
“Grace has those games where she just reads the floor so well and makes the play,” said Hamaker. “I’d like to take the credit for calling out those plays, but it really is just her making those reads.”
In order for Wapahani to get to the title game, it had to foul Lapel in the semis, and the Bulldogs didn’t make enough free throws to stay in front. The Raiders tried that tactic again, and it failed miserably.
Frankton didn’t shoot a single free throw until the final 4:11 of the game. After that, the team hit 11 of 16. That enabled the Eagles to protect the lead despite Wapahani scoring more points (20) in the final quarter than it had in the first three (19).
“We work on pressure free throws every day or at least every other day in practice,” said Hamaker. “You can shoot all the free throws you want, but unless you shoot them under pressure, it doesn’t prepare you.”
Alexander hit 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. Bailee Webb went 3-of-4 and Lauryn Bates also was 3-of-4.
Ava Gardner was second in scoring for the Eagles with 11 points while Chloee Thomas scored eight and Bates had seven.
Frankton also ruled the boards to the tune of 33-24 with Bates pacing both teams with nine.
Wapahani’s leading scorer, Madison Thompson, was held to 10 points and Camryn Wise scored seven on 2-of-12 shooting.
So the Eagles move on despite the fact they were probably the third choice to claim the sectional crown.
“I love being the underdog,” said Alexander. “It is just extra motivation for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.