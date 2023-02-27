FRANKTON — After a career of winning games, a fear of losing has prompted one of the most successful coaches in Madison County to step away from basketball.
It was not a fear of losing games, but rather a fear of losing his love for the sport.
Stephan Hamaker has announced he has resigned after 12 seasons as Frankton’s girls basketball coach.
He refers to coaching high school basketball as a “grind” and said he hopes this will afford him more time with his children, senior Launa — who will attend Marian University in the fall -- freshman Lainey and sixth-grade son Drake. He credited the support of his wife Mindy with his success coaching, and the couple looks forward to celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary later this summer.
He pointed to a midseason moment that escalated his decision that was ultimately made in the days and weeks following the end of the 2022-23 season.
“The biggest problem is that I’ve got two younger kids who are going to continue playing high school sports after my oldest graduates this year,” he said. “They were asking to go into the gym and shoot, and I didn’t want to go. I’d just been spending so much time in the gym that it became where I was missing out on doing stuff with them.
“Part of the reason I’m getting out now is obviously for the kids, but I didn’t want to stick around too long and then hate basketball. You kind of go past your time and then you resent it because you missed out on so much time.”
His tenure was divided into two stints, 2008-11 and 2014-23 and will be remembered as nothing short of legendary, a word that became a motto or slogan for his teams.
He recorded a 214-94 record during his run, which included five sectional, three regional and two semistate championships, the latter being the first in program history. Five of his seasons ended with 20 wins or more, and never did one of his Eagles teams finish with a sub-.500 record.
The program he inherited was already successful, but he built upon that and took it to a level it had not known previously. He is stepping away from a program in better shape than it was when he took it over, with star seniors Amaya Collins and Emma Sperry returning and a talented crop of youngsters at the junior varsity level ready to take their turn with the Eagles.
“He’s going to be missed, some very big shoes to fill,” Frankton athletic director Brent Brobston said. “Fortunately for us, we’ve always had strong girls teams throughout the (history) of basketball at Frankton. We’ve had a lot of good coaches that have coached at Frankton on the girls side of things. I think he was able to keep it going in that direction and even take it to another level.”
When he returned to the program in 2014, Hamaker's plan was to coach for four seasons. But nine years later, he has nothing but satisfaction with his tenure and the accomplishments his players reached on the court.
His only regrets occurred early in his career and were remedied with the experience that came with the passage and lessons of time.
“Looking back, like any young coach, I was so worried about wins and losses the first time I did it,” he said. “When I came back, I took a very different approach, and those championships came in that second stint. I stopped worrying about wins and losses and really tried to gear up toward what my final objective -- and I don’t think you know those as a young coach.”
Hamaker began coaching the girls tennis team in the spring of 2022 and will continue to do so in addition to teaching and assisting the athletic department at Frankton.
“The goal was never to see how long I could do this, see how many wins I could get to or anything like that,” he said. “Our goal was always to make sure our team was playing the best basketball it could possibly be playing come sectional time.”
Brobston said the search for Hamaker’s successor will begin immediately, with hopes of having the next coach in place in time for open gyms in April. He expects interest in the program to be very high.
“I think we’re looking immediately to try to get things going and get us going in the right direction so all our girls will have that stability and know where our program is going,” Brobston said.