ANDERSON — After 26 years passed between Frankton’s third and fourth Red Haven award winners, the Eagles did not have to wait nearly as long on a fifth.
Tuesday the Anderson Noon Exchange Club presented Luke Harrison with the 2022 award, the second straight winner from Frankton.
This represents the third time — and the second time involving Frankton — a school has won back-to-back awards, the last being Elwood’s Adrienne Gough and Phillip Jay Miller in 1997 and 1998. Harrison follows his former track-and-field teammate Bradley Lawrence in winning the award before heading to Purdue.
“We were good friends for track,” Harrison said. “It’s an amazing opportunity, and I think it all has to do with our (track) coach (Andre Lo). He’s a great guy. He just put in a good word for us.”
Harrison emerged as the winner from a field of candidates that included Brennan Stow of Lapel, Will Retherford of Elwood, Hayden Hornocker of Anderson Prep, Kendall Parker of Alexandria, Logan Jones from Pendleton Heights, Mady Rees from Liberty Christian and Ricky Wong from Anderson.
“It feels amazing to win because all the other nominees are such high standing with great achievements,” Harrison said. “All of these kids deserve the award. They’re such amazing students. I just feel really honored to have been chosen.”
The son of Adam and Melissa Harrison of Anderson, this year’s recipient has earned multiple All-Central Indiana Conference, All-Madison County and All-THB Sports accolades for football, wrestling and track and field while also earning 11 varsity letters. He was also named Academic All-State by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
He was a three-time class president as well of the post-prom and prom committee and vice-president of the Spanish Club. Harrison has a diverse background of volunteerism that he says comes from feeling indebted to the community that has served him so well. One highlight was being able to lead a drive to supply Frankton Youth Football with the equipment it needed.
“I can remember there were kids who didn’t have equipment,” Harrison said. “So to see them get that lightly used equipment and seeing them put it on, that was really heartwarming to see the smiles on their faces.”
The award is named for Orville “Red” Haven, the former sports editor for the Anderson Herald, who frequently wrote columns extolling not only the athletic accomplishments of area high school students but for those who excelled academically and were highly involved in their community.
Criteria for the nominees include a varsity letter in at least one IHSAA-approved high school sport, excellent grades, leadership in the school and the community and good citizenship in the community during their high school career.
“Each year you find several people, but you have to narrow it down to that one,” Frankton athletic director Brent Brobston said. “We’ve got a lot of good students at Frankton, but he stood out to us. If you look at his entire background and his portfolio of everything he’s been able to accomplish — 11 letters, his GPA and his community service — he just ultimately stood out at the top of it.”
Prior to the award presentation, the keynote address was given by Roger VanDerSnick, the 13th Red Haven winner and 1981 graduate of Frankton. After earning his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Rose-Hulman, he spent over 25 years in the brand management and sales and marketing fields. VanDerSnick is entering his fifth year with the Indianapolis Colts.
With the Colts, he is responsible for all commercial operations of the franchise, including ticket and sponsorship sales, marketing, content production, media and business analytics.
Like Harrison, VanDerSnick was also the second of consecutive Frankton winners, following 1980 winner Kevin Ault.
At Purdue, Harrison — who is first in his class of 129 with a grade-point average of 4.29 — will study biology and is considering pre-med or pre-vet as possible career paths but is not completely decided.