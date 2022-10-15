NEW CASTLE -- Early defense and control of the serve were the keys for Frankton, paired with some major defensive lapses early in the match by Delta and the recipe for victory was formed.
However, when it mattered most, Frankton couldn’t pull it out as Delta advanced to the sectional championship match Saturday with a 3-1 victory.
The first set was decided early as Frankton jumped all over Delta 9-2 forcing Delta coach Kylie Johnson to call an early timeout. The relentless assault continued en route to a 17-7 lead, when Johnson was forced to use a second timeout. Frankton won the set handily, 25-14.
The second set alternated points by Delta and Frankton, as both teams appeared more engaged. The first stoppage came when Mackenzie Long came in to serve with Frankton trailing 4-3. The Frankton team rallied to take the lead 9-8, and the back and forth began again. Neither team gave up significant momentum, and both defenses were locked in. Delta won the set 25-23, but both teams rallied from deficits to keep it close.
Set 3 was controlled by Delta. It started off by getting a 9-2 advantage and rode that to victory. The defense didn’t let Frankton get a rally going, and Delta cruised, with its defensive versatility saving the ball at the most opportune times. Even with its use of timeouts, Frankton couldn’t slow down the Delta assault, and it lost the set 25-14.
The fourth set turned out to also be the final set and started with Delta winning 12 of the first 14 points. This promptly led to a timeout by Frankton coach Beth Sperry. Points were hard to come by the rest of the set, and her Eagles fell 25-15.
Frankton's season -- which included sharing the Central Indiana Conference championship an finishing as Madison-County runner-up -- ended at 26-7.
Delta (17-9) went on to win the sectional crown with a 3-0 sweep over the Jay County Patriots.