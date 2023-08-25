LAPEL -- Nate Luzadder's fifth rushing touchdown Friday night held up as Lapel's bid for a tie failed on a missed extra point, and the Eagles edged the Bulldogs 38-37 in the first overtime.
After Luzadder's score and the extra point from Colson Falink, Lapel answered as Devin Craig found Nick Witte for a 9-yard touchdown pass. But when the Bulldogs' extra point missed, Frankton secured its first football win over Lapel since 2012.
The win also snapped a 13-game losing streak in the series for Frankton (1-1).
Luzadder had the first score on a 33-yard gallop in the first quarter and, after Craig and Witte connected for a 7-6 Lapel lead, put the Eagles back on top with a 1-yard run in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs took a 21-12 lead into the locker room as Craig hit Brice Burress for a 26-yard touchdown and Witte scored on a 45-yard interception return.
Luzadder scored on a 4-yard run late in the third quarter, but Rylie Hudson added a 30-yard scoring run for the Bulldogs for a 28-18 lead entering the fourth quarter.
A Luzadder 10-yard touchdown and Falink extra point pulled the Eagles within 28-25, and with four minutes remaining, Crew Farrell intercepted Craig and took it to the end zone from 34 yards out for a 31-28 Frankton lead.
Cole Miller tied the game in the waning moments with a 24-yard field goal, setting the stage for Luzadder to win the game for Frankton in overtime.
The loss spoiled an evening when Lapel coach Tim Miller was recognized for becoming the school's all-time winningest football coach last season.
Frankton (1-1) will open Central Indiana Conference play next Friday at Elwood (0-2) while Lapel will try to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2012 when it hosts Shenandoah (1-1) next week.
ALEXANDRIA 42, WABASH 0
WABASH – Carson Cuneo scored three first-half touchdowns, and the Tigers improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2018.
Alexandria’s 91 points in wins over Wes-Del and Wabash are the most to start the season since 2014 when the Tigers scored 97 points against the same opponents.
Alexandria hasn’t opened the season with back-to-back 40-point efforts since at least 1994, when John Harrell’s website began recording data.
The Tigers travel to Blackford next week.
MADISON-GRANT 52, SOUTHERN WELLS 0
FAIRMOUNT – The Argylls have opened the season with 110 combined points in victories against Tri-Central and the Raiders, the most in Harrell’s archives.
The last time Madison-Grant opened the season with back-to-back 50-point efforts was 2007. The Argylls finished that season 6-4.
Madison-Grant was 8-3 last season after scoring 94 points in the first two weeks.
The Argylls (2-0) open CIC play next week at Mississinewa.
TIPTON 38, ELWOOD 0
TIPTON – It’s the 23rd straight win for the Blue Devils in this annual rivalry and the 24th straight defeat for the Panthers since Oct. 2, 2020.
Elwood (0-2) opens CIC play next week at home against Frankton.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 19, SHENANDOAH 0
INDIANAPOLIS -- The team that ended Shenandoah's 2022 season also handed the Raiders their first loss of 2023 as the Eagles pitched a shutout at home.
Shenandoah (1-1) will travel to Lapel (0-2) next Friday.