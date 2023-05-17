ANDERSON — The theory in sports it is next to impossible to beat a team three times in one season received a little more evidentiary support Wednesday evening as Frankton edged Lapel 3-2 in the first round of the Anderson tennis sectional.
The win for the Eagles reversed two earlier decisions won by the Bulldogs, 3-2 on April 14 in the Madison County tournament and 5-0 less than a week later on April 20.
“It’s fun to have athletes out here and kids that want to compete,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “We’re getting there, one small step at a time.”
With the win, the Eagles (10-10) move into the semifinal round and will face three-time defending champion Alexandria on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Anderson High School. Elwood will meet the host Indians in the other semifinal, to be played concurrently at the school’s courts.
Lapel’s two points came from No. 1 singles Kerith Renihan, who stormed past Addie Brobston 6-0, 6-1 and No. 2 singles Gracie Lyons, who held off a late charge from Emily Bilyeu for a 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) decision.
Renihan will move on in the singles tournament and will face an opponent to be determined Tuesday or Wednesday at the Marion regional.
Frankton picked up a win at No. 1 doubles when Launa Hamaker and Sloane Harrison defeated Grace Martin and Emma Manning 7-5, 6-1 and at No. 3 singles where Haylee Niccum upended Gracie Frazier 6-4, 6-2.
The deciding point came from the No. 2 doubles match, which found itself with a large audience awaiting the outcome of the third and decisive set. With the overall team scores tied 2-2, Frankton’s Chloe Wenger and Campbell Quire knew the team’s hopes for advancement would come down to them.
“Once we figured out it was 2-2, something switched in, and we knew we wanted to win it for the team,” Quire said. “It was definitely nerve-wracking with everyone watching, but we just had to block them out and focus on yourself.”
Quire and Wenger took the first set in a tiebreak before Lapel’s Gwyn Fisher and Kalea Richwine stormed back for a convincing second-set win to even the match.
The third set was far more reminiscent of the first set than the second as the duos exchanged service holds until the Eagles got the service break they needed and, after Quire held serve, led 5-3.
“We knew we had to switch one around,” Wenger — an exchange student from Switzerland — said. “I’m pretty excited. I had never played tennis before.”
Fisher and Richwine held serve to stay alive and had a pair of break opportunities in the final game that went to deuce four times. But Wenger put away the final winner when the Eagles got their only match point to take the 7-6 (7-1), 2-6, 6-4 win to send Frankton into the semifinals.
“It was so close, and I was really hoping they would win, and they pulled it out,” Niccum said. “I’m so proud of them.”
Niccum’s match may have proven to be the fulcrum point at which the tide turned in the favor of Frankton.
In the first two meetings, Lapel (10-4) swept the singles matches with Frankton taking both doubles matches the first time around.
This time, however, Niccum seized momentum late in the first set and reeled off six straight games as her confidence soared.
“I knew I could I could beat her. I just had to be confident in myself. We’ve been working really hard in practice, and my coaches and teammates believed in me, and that really helps,” she said. “That momentum really helped me out.”
Niccum also played basketball for Hamaker the last four years, so her resiliency on the tennis court came as no surprise to him.
“The longer I’ve been around her, the more I know she wants to compete and has her heart in the right place,” Coach Hamaker said. “She’s going to do everything she can to give herself a chance, and she did that tonight from the get-go. Every time I talked to her at the changeovers, she was exuding confidence.”
Now he and the Eagles have their sights set on even bigger prey in the Madison County-champion Tigers.
“They’re very well coached. They’ve hit a lot more balls than we have,” Coach Hamaker said. “We’ve just got to stick to us and not worry about what they’re trying to do and just focus on competing, which is what we tried to do here tonight.”