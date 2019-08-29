FRANKTON — In winning their first four matches of the season, the Frankton Eagles had not been challenged or even pushed, having not dropped so much as one set.
Facing their first real test of the season, the Eagles took on a Shenandoah team that had won its last seven matches in a row.
The result was largely the same.
Junior Chloee Thomas formed a wall at the net with four blocks and was one of three Frankton players with seven kills each as the balanced Eagles (5-0) swept the Raiders 25-20, 25-22, 25-11 to remain unbeaten on the young season.
Shenandoah (7-2) brought one of the biggest hitters in the area to the match in junior Erikka Hill, who played accordingly by leading all players with 11 kills.
But Frankton senior setter Aleyah Rastetter simply had more weapons to choose from. She had her choice of Thomas, Kate Sperry or Gabby Carmack, who had seven kills each, or senior Audrey Cleek (four kills and a block) in the middle.
“In looking at the kills, it’s so balanced, and that makes it tough to defend against,” Frankton coach Beth Sperry said. “Our middles are solid, outsides are solid. Gabby is swinging great from the outside. It’s fun to watch. I tell Aleyah it’s like Christmas every day for her.”
Thomas did as much damage defensively as she did offensively. With her four blocks, she helped the Frankton defense limit Hill’s attacking, especially early in the match.
“I’ve just got to learn her game before she can play her game,” Thomas said. “I started watching her a lot ... and I saw that she was hitting low and fast, so I could adjust to it with bigger hands.”
Her block of Hill early helped break open a close set, sparking a run that took the Eagles from up 8-5 to an 18-11 lead. The early success helped build Frankton’s confidence throughout the match.
“The girls today kept hearing about Erikka,” Sperry said. “I told them, ‘You play against hard hitters every day in practice, you play against each other.’”
“After the first couple sets, our momentum was going,” Thomas added. “Working as a team (helped), because we play each other in practice we’re used to the heavy hitters.”
On the rare occasions the Eagles offense was out of system, they were still able to score. While Rastetter had 22 assists, five of her teammates had at least one assist also. Coach Sperry said that is something they work on in practice.
“In high school, you spend about 80 percent of the time out of system,” she said. “We have to get used to be out of system, and you still have to swing hard out of system, so we practice that a lot.”
Already down two sets and trailing 6-3 in the third, Shenandoah suffered a more serious blow when its captain, senior Kara Surguy went down at the net with a rolled ankle. The injury does not appear to be serious, but she missed the remainder of the match.
With with one of Shenandoah’s best all-around players sidelined, Frankton took advantage and went on an 18-4 run before closing out the match.
“It’s hard to lose a captain,” Shenandoah coach Josh MacIntyre said. “The girl’s been on varsity for four years, so you feel like you got the air kicked out of you.”
Overall, Sperry felt her team passed its first test with flying colors.
“I think we came out strong and weren’t intimidated by their record or things we’d heard about them,” she said. “I was really impressed with our girls tonight.”
Junior Jenna Stewart added six kills and a block, and Kamryn Buck handed out 25 assists for the Raiders.
Both teams will play in invitationals Saturday as Shenandoah heads to Wapahani and Frankton will play at Cowan.
